The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) is set to deepen its contribution to national development through a new initiative that targets the informal sector.

The President of the Institute, Mohammed Abba Tor, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the initiative will deliver direct benefits to individuals and managers of small projects through the provision of resource scheduling services to such projects by professional quantity surveyors.

“NIQS is set to deepen its contribution to national development through a new initiative targeting the informal construction sector. What we will be achieving by mainstreaming this service as a regular part of the bouquet of services quantity surveyors offer is the efficient utilisation of resources for people carrying out construction projects in the informal sector.

“Resource scheduling is a simple but extremely important service that everyone needs. Most people who carry out construction projects will tell you that the pains involved in identifying actual quantity of resources needed as well as verification of current market prices and contracting of manpower is herculean.