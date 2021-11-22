Institute of Planning Nigeria (IPN) has urged the government to give priority attention to some pressing political and socioeconomic issues, as well as make salient recommendations for them.

IPN made the submission in her two-day conference, themed: ‘Nigeria’s Post-Pandemic Economy and Business Development – The Way Forward for Planners at National and Sub-national level held in Lagos.

In his welcome speech, the president of IPN Dr. McCarthy Ijiebor stressed the need for planners at the various cadres of our national and sub-national institutions to see their vocation as being pivotal to the success of Nigeria’s programme.

He commended some state and local government institutions who had deployed strategic planning tools and human resources to define a desired future and had begun implementing workable plans while stressing that the country needed more at the national level.

While delivering the keynote address, Prof Richard Mayungbe delved extensively on how the new world order is going to shape the way business and governance is to be done going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the possibilities that the Internet and data sciences will shape the stakeholder interactions in the future.