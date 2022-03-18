The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), the body for professionals engaged in marketing and related fields, will be conferring its highest grade of membership on some marketing professionals who have met the criteria to become fellows of the institute.

The induction ceremony will come up on Friday, March 18, 2022, tagged “The Digital Economy and Business Sustainability.”

Mr Tunji Adeyinka, a seasoned marketing consultant with a pedigree in the marketing industry and years of experience in various sectors of the economy including the fast-moving consumer goods and telecoms sectors will be the keynote speaker.

According to the president/chairman of the council of the institute, Mr Idorenyen Enang, “the conferment of fellowship remains one of the most important events in the institute’s calendar as it ushers into the institute our professional colleagues who are at the highest level of marketing practice.

“I am delighted to welcome this new set of marketing practitioners into the institute as the main body that is statutorily empowered by the constitution of our nation to regulate the business of Marketing as a professional body.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s virtual edition is expected to attract over 500 senior Marketing practitioners across the country and beyond.

In the same vein, the chairperson of the conference and events committee of the institute, Mrs Adenike Olufade stated that, this year’s edition focuses more on the business environment that is now predominantly digitalised and how best to navigate the fast-changing marketing landscape as well as provide insights on how to sustain business as a marketing practitioner to effectively deliver sustained and profitable brand growth.

To Adenike, ‘’ the conference and events team strategically selected this theme to address the reality of our time as marketing professionals practising in a technologically based economy to remain relevant and value-adding within our various business environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT