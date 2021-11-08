Institute of Social Work of Nigeria (ISOWN) has expressed its readiness to engage stakeholders to maximise the potential of its members in repositioning social work practice and enhancing national development.

The institute stated this in a statement issued by its head of communication, Mr Michael Aniekan, ahead of its 12th Annual International Conference.

The conference scheduled for November 11 to 13 has as its theme, “Positioning Social Work Practice in Pandemic and Crises Situation’’.

Aniekan said the conference is aimed at increasing participants’ knowledge and understanding of the support and best practices as required by global standard within the profession.

He said the conference would address the root cause of social problems, examine existing approaches to these issues and develop new and well-targeted research direction. According to him, ISOWN will be engaging the general public, stakeholders, social work experts and desk officers across the country at the conference.

“The aim is providing professionals with renewed vision, inspiration, knowledge and practical skills that can be immediately applied to maximise our potential in repositioning the profession for national development and meet up with the obvious emerging challenges our society is faced with.

“The focus of the conference this year is to provide social work experts and professionals in related fields, a platform to find common grounds through which they can share practical advice, engage tactfully and improve advocacy,” he said.