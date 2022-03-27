At least 800 members of Nigerian Army Officers Wife Association (NAOWA) are to benefit from an intervention from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) training in Adamawa State.

The training on farming, poultry production, nutrition, recycling of agricultural waste, production of high and resistant seedlings, shoe making is to meant to improve the livelihood of participant, the organisers said.

The state coordinator of NAOWA, Fauziyya Garba, urged the women and youths who are the targeted beneficiaries to pay attention to the training for maximum benefit.

“The training will improve the nutrition needs of our kids because they are going to teach us how to make nutritious food that will give our children balanced diet.

“Farming, poultry production and all the other skills that will be learnt here will provide long term opportunities for families. So we all stand to benefit a lot from it.

“We have more than 800 households in this barrack and by the grace of God all of them will benefit from the training and we shall ensure the skills learnt are sustained for the benefit of helping the families,” she said.

IITA market systems specialist, Bassey Archibong, said the training stemmed from the need to empower families of soldiers and other security operatives who are trying to contain the social insecurity bedeviling the country, especially the North East.

“IITA and its partners are here today because of already existing partnership with the Nigerian Army and other security formations. We thought that it is important for the wives of the soldiers to also experience what we are doing in the North-East,” he said.

