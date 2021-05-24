Insurance brokers, under the auspices of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) have admitted the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as fellow.

The admission of Sanwo-Olu as well as his Enugu State counterpart, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi into the prestigious cadre of the council as honorary fellows was in recognition of their pivotal role in the society as well as their support for professional bodies.

In the same vein, the council admitted the chairman, House Representatives committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, Hon Nwokocha Darlington and the commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas as honorary fellows.

Also admitted into the fellowship cadre of the council were thirty nine other professional members who have scaled the hurdles of clinching the highest professional cadre of the council.

The admission of the new fellows at the fellows day/induction held in Lagos amidst strict compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols swelled the number of fellows of the council to 139.

Speaking at the event, the council’s president, Dr. Bola Onigbogi enjoined the new fellows to adhere to the ethical principles of the profession in order to protect the dignity of the professional body and rights of the insured publics.

Onigbogi urged them to ensure that appropriate ethical standards are being upheld at all time and they should remain good ambassadors of the insurance industry, particularly, the insurance broking profession.

According to her, admission into the prestigious cadre behooves on all admitted members the responsibilities to shun all vices that could bring the name of the council in disrepute.