As a body of insurance companies, what is NIA doing to increase motor insurance adoption?

To increase the premium income of the insurance industry, NIA have engaged Lagos State in the past on enforcement of motor insurance through their licensing offices.

Similarly , there were already ongoing discussions with Kaduna, Niger, Kogi and Ogun States to ensure that motorists get genuine insurance cover at the point of renewing their vehicle particulars at licensing offices across the aforementioned states.

The industry is embittered about what it is losing to insurance racketeers and non-insurance of vehicles, and to this end, the association, on behalf of the insurance industry, is engaging five states with plans to extend to other states as the time progresses.

We are also working closely with the state vehicle Inspection service on enforcement of Third Party Motor Insurance in those states, and remain hopeful that other states will see value in the platform and embrace it.

Currently, out of the estimated 13 million vehicles in Nigeria, only about 2,939,767 Third Party Motor policies are in force as at April 26, 2021.

The association is also partnering the Federal Roads Safety Corps(FRSC) and the police to give them access to the Nigerian Insurance Industry Portal(NIIP), such that, when a vehicle is apprehended, they can access whether such vehicle carries fake or genuine insurance certificates.

The Nigerian Insurance Industry database was launched several years back to curb fake insurance certificates. Is the platform living up to expectations?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Insurance Industry database was established to reduce soft market practices and eliminate fake insurance policies. The association has taken a step further by creating the Nigerian Insurance Industry platform to enable vehicle owners purchase their third-party motor vehicle insurance cover from the comfort of their homes and telephones. So far, we are seeing a lot of traction on the platform across the states of the Federation and we are hopeful that other states will key into the project before the end of the year.

On the Marine Module, as you are probably aware, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has since integrated the NIA Marine Module into the National Trade portal and all insurance certificates required for import and export are generated from the portal.This, no doubt, signals the end of fake Marine Insurance Certificates at the Ports.

The association has also commenced discussions with the Lagos State Building Control Agency as part of engagements on the implementation of Lagos State Building law in line with the compulsory insurance initiative.

Despite the suspension of the recapitlisation exercise, don’t you still believe insurance industry actually need to recapitalis?

As an industry, we fully supports proper recapitalisation of the operators. There is no doubt about that. What we also support is that it should be done in line with best practices and the interesting thing is that, we actually did not disagree with our regulator, that is, the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM), contrary to the impression created out there.

The main issue, which is the constraint, is the fact that current insurance legislation is outdated and made it impossible to do the sought of things that needed to be done in terms of the proper definition of capital.

To this end, we are working with the national assembly to modernise the primary insurance legislations. Again, you are aware of the Consolidated insurance Bill in which we have been working with NAICOM to ensure that the final law that comes out, provide the basis for our legislation to be able to respond to the legislative environment of the 21st century.

We have understood that the constraint they have is the law and this we are working assiduously to realise soon.

The bill has gone through the second reading and there had been public hearing on it. But because the process of law making is cumbersome, it may take some time. Apart from just operators, regulators and the brokers, there are a number of other stakeholders that came in for the public hearing and did their own presentations. So, now the committee in charge at the National Assembly is going through the process of reconciling all the points made by relevant stakeholders and hopefully, we will be able to get it to the floor of the National Assembly for passage into law soon.

Can you reveal how much was paid as claims to the insured during the last EndSARS protest last year?

It would be recalled that the event of EndSARS protest and riots last year led to destruction of lives and properties worth trillions of naira. However, not all the destructions were insured and to this end, the insurance industry only paid for the insured risks.

As a result, some insured businesses were affected and insurance companies have now paid about N4.5 billion as claims that have been completed, documented and discharged.

Of course, as more claims are documented, we have the commitment of our members to pay them as they fall due.

The experience we also had is that, unscrupulous elements were trying to use the opportunity to defraud the insurance industry by coming up with fraudulent claims. But we have a mechanism that could filter those fraudulent information and so, they were unable to penetrate into our system.

How is the industry dealing with the issue of breach of professionalism and inability of some insurers to pay claims?

We have concluded that, one of the critical dependency is that insurers have to live up to their primary expectations which is to pay claims. We have focused a lot of attention on discipline of our members and we have a very active committee on discipline and dispute resolution and that committee has been strengthened and empowered to discipline erring members.

As we speak now, we have some members who have been suspended for breach of ethics and some are already on the verge of expulsion. I think it is very important to send a message to the public that when you carry an NIA badge, it is for something.

Moreover, unlike banks, the only time you get to test our service is when there is a claim. So, we focus a lot on that, hence, we are holding our members accountable on this and its a subject we discussed every month at our council meetings.

I believe this is an important step. Once we finish our internal house cleaning, then, we can go back to the public awareness programmes that we started some times ago because we believe we can’t go to the public and say all the good things we do when there are still issues with claims.