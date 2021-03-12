By Hussaini Hamangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State University, (ADSU) Mubi, is set to graduates 11,650 graduands ten years after the institution was invaded by insurgents.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, spoke during a pre-convocation briefing Friday said that, 10,771 undergraduate and 1079 postgraduates, would be at the convocation ceremony Saturday, the third in series since inception of the institution.

Farauta said the 5th to 13th combined convocation results breakdown shows that 92 undergraduates students, emerged with first class honours, 2,793 students had second class upper, 4,793 bagged second class lower, while the rest of students had third class and pass degree.

Of the 1090 postgraduates students, 21 had Ph.D, 482 M.Sc, MTRA-16, MPA-135, MBA-103 and M.Phil 14 and PGD had 318 students.

Farauta, pointed out that, the University would also confer various degree and certificate to 11,625 deserving graduands, who were found worthy in character and learning.

On the staff welfare, 46 academic staff were sponsored for PhD, studies,16 embarked on M.Sc, 47 got approval for diploma and over 100 were sponsored to attend International and local conferences.

The institution has introduced dress code policy to curb the menace of sexual harassment among staff and students, in addition to establishing new directorates of Distance Learning, Works, Research and Innovations, Investment and Procurement, hitherto not in the University.

The V C identified reduction from 5 per cent to 3 per cent hotel levy accrued to the institution as major challenges and urged for its upward review.