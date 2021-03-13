ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hamangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi, is set to graduate 11,650 students since 2014, 10 years after academic sessions were disrupted by activities of insurgents.

The vice chancellor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, disclosed this during a pre-convocation briefing yesterday in Mubi, saying 10,771 undergraduate and 1079 postgraduates, would be graduated in the third series since inception of the institution.

Farauta said the 5th to 13th combined convocation results breakdown shows that 92 undergraduate students emerged with first class honours, 2,793 students had second class upper, 4,793 bagged second class lower, while the rest of students had third class and pass degree, adding of the 1090 postgraduates students, 21 had Ph.D, 482 M.Sc, MTRA-16, MPA-135, MBA-103 and M.Phil 14 and PGD had 318 students.

He pointed out the university would also confer various degrees and certificates on 11,625 deserving graduands, who were found worthy in character and learning.

On the staff welfare, he said 46 academic staff were sponsored for Ph. D studies, 16 embarked on M.Sc, 47 got approval for Diploma and over 100 were sponsored to attend International and local conferences.