The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has applauded Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for identifying with President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts towards the war against insurgency in Nigeria.

According to the coalition, the governor displayed “exemplary leadership in governance” by admitting to improved security in his state and the entire North-East in the last six years.

Recall that Zulum had acknowledged records of the security situation in the Borno have shown that they are better off security-wise under the Buhari administration than Goodluck Jonathan.

He said records taken from 2011 from the 27 local government areas of the state indicate clearly that Buhari has still performed better in the handling of Borno’s security challenges.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, CTJ’s National Coordinator, Barrister Timothy Charles said Zulum’s display of rare sincerity of heart and purpose is indeed commendable and a testament to the giant strides recorded by the Nigeran Military in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.

While hailing the governor for being “patriotic and honest on issues concerning the war against insurgency”, the coalition hoped that someday all Nigerians would appreciate the efforts of the president despite the campaign of calumny.

It also commended the efforts of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Military that have exhibited a great sense of commitment in the past six years.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice, however, pledged its support to the efforts of the Buhari administration in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.