Coliation of women Groups under the eagis of North East Market womenm has called on Federal Government and State government to tackle insurgents in the Northern region.

The group hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his priority attention to the war against the adversaries in the Northern part of the country.

In a statement, over the weekend, the women Forum (North East Market Women), has lamented the activities of Boko Haram in Borno,Yobe and Adamawa states, claimed that “our sources of livelihood have been taken away as a result of the insurgency.”

The forum,in the statement signed by its National Chairperson, Hajiya Mariam Ina Bulama and National Secretary, Hajia Zainab Gadzama, respectively, said that,”We are out of business now”, regretted that:”As it stands today, we are finding it difficult to survive as a result of activities of insurgents.”

“We are a group of active market women from the six states that constitute the North East.

” We issue this statement to express our plight as market women in the North East, especially in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as a result of Boko Haram and other security challenges. We have been thrown out of business and our means of livelihood by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in our region.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take actions that will end this long suffering in our land, especially as it affects the women, the group said.

Adding that:”We have lost almost all our values as women in the North East, our sources of livelihood have been taken away as a result of the insurgency”, the Forum of North East Market Women insisted that:”We are out of business and as it stands today, we are finding it difficult to survive as a result of activities of insurgents.”

The group said that ‘all the roads leading to our local markets where we get our food items from have been blocked by insurgents,”the group lamented.

According to the forum,”The situation has assumed an alarming dimension since January 2021, with more than 200 or more of our members kidnapped, raped and even sometimes killed on their way to the local markets in search of daily bread.”

“We have been going through these pains for some time now but the dimension the insurgency has taken from January to date is extremely alarming,”the group said.

The forum claimed that all roads to communities are blocked following heightened tensions in the region causing them to abandon their trade, security agents have also taken over their fishing business.

The group Urges that:”No part of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, apart from their state capital cities are safe as at today”

According to the Forum of North East Market Women,” We cannot do otherwise because there is no road to access our villages anymore..”

“All the local roads are not safe for passage, this clearly poses great danger to food security. As we issue this statement,there is extreme hunger in our land,”it said.

While stating that market women displaced from their businesses has been frustrated, taking to drugs for succour,the group said:”While we are not trying to justify drug abuse, however, it is important to state that our women are now drug addicts and until something is done fast to secure our communities and rehabilitate women in the North East, we may face bigger problem than insurgents in the future.”

” Women are mothers and we need to secure their future in the society.

“It is on this note that we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency put measures in place that will secure our communities so that farmers can go back to their farms and we can resume our trading activities, the security agencies here should be committed to their duties”it said.

“We also wish to kindly appeal to the federal and state governments to urgently initiate programmes that will rehabilitate victims of drug abuse especially women in the North East,”it further said.