ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has urged the Federal Government to increase the annual budgetary allocation to the military to procure sophisticated weapons, to enable them defeat Boko Haram insurgents.

He said if the military’s recurrent expenditure is higher than the amount spent on arms and ammunition, the military would not be able to defeat the insurgents.

Ndume, who spoke to journalists in Abuja at the weekend, insisted that the military needs modern sophisticated weapons to defeat the terrorists.

“We are spending a lot of money on the Armed Forces, but we are not spending enough on the procurement of modern equipment to fight the war.

“It is a different thing when we have a high personnel and overhead costs and a different scenario when you’re spending a little to acquire the necessary equipment, arms and ammunition.

“I’ve been crying out that the budget, every year, for the procurement of arms and ammunition, is too small,” Ndume added.