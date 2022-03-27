Motorists and commuters plying the busy Maiduguri-Damaturu road have expressed joy over improved security along the road.

A cross section of motorists and commuters who spoke to NAN yesterday in Maiduguri said the improved safety was a big relief that deserved commendation for security personnel and all those involved in the development.

“I want to first of all thank God for this positive development, I will continue to pray for all the people God used in bringing this relief, particularly the military and other security agencies.

“The federal and Borno State governments also deserve commendation and prayers for their sustained support to security personnel to ensure safety on the road.

“To my knowledge it is more than three months now we have no incident of abduction on this road,” Malam Tijjani Ibrahim, a motorist said.

Messrs Simon Musa and Mohammad Abba, who are commuters that frequent the road, said they were more relaxed now than before.

They said on many occasions they now go to Damaturu and return to Maiduguri on the same day as against the situation before due to fear of attack on the road.

“I can now go to Damaturu from Maiduguri to conduct my business and return same day unlike before when I travelled once or twice a week and have to sleep before the return journey due to tension involved,” Musa said.

Madam Rhoda Baba and Mr Kingsley Idoko who are sales agents that frequently ply the road, said the improved security on the road was a welcome development that enhanced their transaction between the two state capitals.

They prayed for more improved security in Borno and other North East states to boost the many business opportunities in the zone.

“Things are really improving in terms of security and business opportunities, particularly in Borno which is bordering the three countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon,” Idoko said.

Speaking on the improved security on the busy 130km Maiduguri-Damaturu road, the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force North East, “Operation Hadin Kai “, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, said the military would continue to play its role to ensure security on the roads and other areas of responsibility.

Musa explained that apart from the “Operation Desert Sanity” being conducted by troops, the kinetic and non-kenetic approach adopted by the military, which had led to mass surrendering of insurgents, had been effective and contributed a lot to containing attacks on the roads and other places by the insurgents.

Musa also pointed out that the excavation of about 80km anti-vehicular ditch along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road supported by the state government also played a key role in containing attacks on the busy route by restricting movement of the insurgents. (NAN)

While noting that the improved security led to the reopening of Maiduguri-Gamboru/Ngala and Bama-Banki border roads, Musa said clearance and other security measures were also being undertaken for the reopening of Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road.

The theatre commander lauded the support and cooperation being given to the military and other security agencies by the government and people of Borno, and assured the commitment of the theatre to bring an end to the insurgency within the shortest possible time.

“People now have more trust and confidence in us and are ready to talk to us for prompt action,” Musa said. (NAN)