By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC), has flagged off reconstruction of Infrastructure projects damaged by insurgency and graduated ICT trainees in Adamawa state.

Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director, on Tuesday at the event in Yola, said three bridges at Kudzum (km 2.6,) Dilechim (km 3.5) and Wuro-Ngayandi (km 54.9) blown up during the early days of insurgency as well as 80-km Jabbi-lamba Belel road would be constructed in collaboration with FMW&H.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alkali said, after preliminary assessments of 1,310 project request initially submitted by the state government on agriculture, education, health, WASH and Social infrastructure, 647 were approved and handed over to contractors in 21 LGAs to be completed in three months.

The commission’s board is promised on the implementation of an average of two projects in each of the 112 LGAs in the zone with a budget of 50 million per LGA under its RRI projects, initiated out of fact finding tour of the zone.

Meanwhile, 140 ICT trainees from the state graduated and were kitted with free starter packs and N20,000 cash support, as another 1200 candidates were invited for the second batch of training across six states.

He urged the state government to allocate strategic business premises for the trainees for the next two years to start their vocation.

The NEDC Boss further disclosed that, small-scale farmers would receive 1,500(30kg) bags of Improved rice seeds, fertilizer 4,500 (50kg) bags, herbicide 645 cartons and 1,500 bottles of fungicide.

The IDPs would be supported with 10,000 blankets, 60,000 exercise books for public schools and 20,000 for private schools in addition to COVID-19 items donated to military and para military agencies, schools and the NURTW in the state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri lauded President Buhari for restoring the hope to the citizenry through NEDC projects.