The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has said it is mobilising resources to stockpile food items to address hunger crisis in the region.

Advertisements





This follows a report by the United Nations, the Borno State government and other partners which revealed that over 2.6 million people are at risk of food crisis due prolonged war against terrorism.

NEDC said the measure had become necessary as a result of resurgence of attacks on communities earlier resettled by the government as well as the effect of the crisis on the farming communities.

Its managing director, Dr Mohammed Alkali, disclosed this at the weekend during a roundtable meeting with humanitarian actors at the headquarters of the commission in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He said NEDC has equally taken deliberate steps to respond to threats of food and nutrition insecurity in the Northeast region.

“According to a report by the United Nations, the Borno State government and other partners, over 2.6 million people are at risk of facing a food crisis in the state. The commission is currently mobilising resources to stockpile food items with a view to intervene in an event of emergency.

Advertisements

“With the Cadre Harmonize report and what is being discussed with stakeholders, we will see where the gaps are and what kind of food to stockpile, we can do so, so that when the incident happens, we pray that it shouldn’t happen, we will be able to respond positively.”

Alkali stressed the need for a coordinated approach by all actors in the humanitarian and development cycle in responding to the needs of victims of Boko Haram insurgency in order to achieve maximum results.

ADVERTISEMENT

He remarked that the commission which is the coordinating and intervention agency will henceforth convene bimonthly meetings as agreed by the stakeholders to identify gaps, avoid duplication of responsibility to improve well-being of the IDPs.

Also, the commission’s executive director for humanitarian affairs, Malam Musa Yashi, said the meeting was held to discuss ways of streamlining the operations of all humanitarian activities in the region.

In their various contributions, representatives of State Emergency Management Agencies from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States and other partners stressed the need for coordinated meetings.

They called on NEDC to scale up intervention in areas of provision of shelter, livelihood support, water, sanitation and hygiene as well as improved healthcare in camps and host communities.