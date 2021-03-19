ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Amid resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) back to their respective ancestral homes, the North East Development Commission ( NEDC ) in collaboration with Sunnah Global Media has on Friday rounded off a – 3 – day training programme for religious and community leaders in Borno state on Alternative Dispute Resolution ( ADR ) and Conflict Management.

Addressing participants, Dr. Mohammed Alkali, the Managing Director NEDC , said the training is to prepare the religious and community leaders and enhance them with techniques of resolving disputes, as people return back home after years of displacement.

Alkali noted that as a result of the over 11 years Boko Haram insurgency, most people’s homes were destroyed by insurgents and thus creating crisis of home ownership, saying that with the training of the various leaders on Alternative Dispute Resolution and conflict Management, the housing crisis will be settled amicably.

” Traditionally, after every crisis, people will go back to drawing board. In our society, traditional and community leaders play vital role because they possess institutional memory of their domains. When they check what happened in the past and relate it with what is happening, they will be able to advise people either on religious or social ground.

” So in most cases , anywhere there is crisis, you come up with this kind of roundtable and the traditional and religious leaders will play à crucial role. This training is for them to enhance their knowledge and engage new inputs . So at the end of the day , they will go back and enlighten their people. Over 200 of them have been trained in Yobe, Bauchi and Gombe states in addition to those trained in Borno state. More will be trained in other parts Northeast,” said the NEDC Boss.

In his remarks, a participant, Alhaji Hassan Zanna, the Zanna Boguma of Borno, said the training is very significant especially, now that people are yearning to return back to their ancestral homes.

He added that as peace is gradually returning, there is the need for people to be sensitised on how to live with one another particular, in conflict resolution and mitigation.

” Besides the Boko Haram insurgency, there are other crisis that might come up when people are resettled back to their communities. So it is after this training that the leaders will come in and interface and interact with one another to know the dangers of having conflict in the society and also how to bring peace in the various societies ,” Boguma said.