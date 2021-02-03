BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Following security challenges rocking Oyo State and its environs, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 150 personnel to areas with security challenges.

The NSCDC Commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya also called on people of the state to give maximum support to the security agencies in order to secure them perfectly.

The Commandant made the plea yesterday at the command’s state headquarter Agodi, Ibadan during the monthly recap of security activities across the state and also deployed 150 Personnel of Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) to the existing Agro Ranger on ground in the crisis affected areas to forestall peace and uphold unity among the people of the area.

As part of measures to ensure that people at the grassroots are adequately protected, Akinsanya also announced the creation of additional three area commands to the existing six areas in the state to make it nine area commands in Oyo State.According to him, the three new areas are Area G-Egbeda, Area H- Kishi,Area I Saki.

“The security of the state is not a governmental issue but collective responsibility of all indigene and residents of Oyo State,’’Akinsanya said.