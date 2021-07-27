Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said an appreciable number of people are doing fine in resettled communities recovered from the Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum stated this yesterday during the inauguration of a 24-member Committee for the Relocation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to Malumfatori, headquarters of Abadam local government area of the state.

Malumfatori is a border community with the Niger Republic.

Zulum said that an appreciable number of displaced persons had been resettled in their ancestral homes in view of the relative peace being enjoyed across the state occasioned by the successes recorded by the military in the fight against insurgency.

“Information available to me showed that they (returnees) are doing well in the day-to-day activities in their respective communities.

“Most of them are currently engaged in meaningful activities,” Zulum said.

The governor said his administration was concerned about the plight of the displaced persons still in camps, adding that they deserve decent and dignified life that is only possible outside the camps.

He assured members of the committee for the resettlement of Malumfatori and other communities in Abadam of necessary support, to enable them to deliver on the assigned task.

Also speaking, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj-Gen Musa Christopher, reiterated the commitment of the military to the safe resettlement of all IDPs willing to go back home.