The 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna has received a total of 7,403 wounded soldiers since the insurgency in the North East started, the management told a senate delegation yesterday.

According to the hospital, the wounded soldiers have been received, treated adding that some have been discharged while others are still undergoing treatment.

Speaking while receiving a senate delegation led by the president, Ahmad Lawan which was on a visit to see the challenges facing the 600 – bed hospital in Kaduna, the acting chief medical director, of the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Colonel Stephen Onuchukwu, said some of the wounded soldiers are maimed for life and require cutting edge medical facilities to keep them alive.

Onuchukwu, who is an Orthopedic Consultant, specifically declared that at 44 Army Reference Hospital alone, a total of 7, 403 wounded soldiers in action have been received, treated and some undergoing treatment.

“Since the war against insurgency, about 7, 403 wounded in action military personnel, have been evacuated to this hospital for very urgent medical attention,” he said.

Onuchukwu said the hospital among others, has five suites of theatres, eight – bed Intensive Care Unit, state of the art Radiology Department, Endoscopy Unit etc.

He appealed to the National Assembly and by extension, the federal government to assist the hospital to attain the status of UN Level 4 Hospital.