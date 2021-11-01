European Union (EU) through its intervention programmes has restored hope to millions of people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State and the North East, its head of delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Samuela Isopi, has said.

She said the EU had committed about €130 million in the last four years to the efforts of the Borno State government to rebuild and rehabilitate affected communities.

This funding support alone, according to her, has contributed to the restoration of basic services and livelihoods which cut across health and nutrition, agriculture and livelihood, water and sanitation, social protection, education, conflict mitigation and cohesion among displaced populations and their host communities.

The EU official spoke during the premiere of HOPE, a documentary film on the struggles of the displaced people in the state, held at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Isopi said through funding support in the last four years to conflict-affected areas in Borno, the EU has contributed to the restoration of peace and hope to millions of people in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, she said, the EU had, since 2014, provided over €345 million in humanitarian assistance, including the €56 million funding allocated in 2021, in an effort to help meet the basic needs of the conflict-affected people by supporting emergency food aid, shelter, access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation, basic primary healthcare, protection and education.

“We are happy to see that the support has brought hope back to Borno State as millions of people are now returning to their communities,” she added.

Underlining the objective behind the documentary, the Ambassador said it was aimed at creating awareness amongst the European and Nigerian populations on the impact of the conflict and humanitarian crisis affecting the people of Borno State, North-East of Nigeria. In addition, the film highlights the role of the EU, its contribution to humanitarian and recovery assistance to the conflict-affected population, in its partnership with the Government of Nigeria.