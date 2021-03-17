Yobe State is partnering UNICEF to provide temporary shelter in a school destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents two days ago in Katarko village.

The Executive chairman of Universal Basic Education (YSUBEB), Prof Musa Alabe, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Damaturu.

He said a delegation of state and UNICEF officials visited the school to assess the damage and areas of intervention.

“UNICEF has graciously agreed to erect temporary structures to ensure continuous teaching and learning in the school.

“This a measure to ensure that the attack on the school does not stop teaching and learning in this school,” Alabe said.

He said the measure is to support Governor Mai Mala’s policy on education to ensure every child has access to education.

He commended UNICEF for the gesture saying, “it will compliment government efforts to build education in Yobe state.