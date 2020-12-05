Last Saturday turned out a blood-spattered day for Borno state as heartless hounds in human flesh made a hair-rising cynosure of unprovoked slaughter of no fewer than 43 rice farmers who had gone to their farms for harvest. Riding on motorcycles that has now become their peculiar mode of transportation, the murderers slit the throats of their victims and disappeared in the direction they came from without a whimpering of a challenge from the security forces.

When news of this horrendous bloodbath broke out, as usual, cries of lamentations almost turned our nation into a dirge, with President Muhammadu Buhari describing the butchery as an act of insanity. Thereafter, news of the killings trended on social media and got reviews by local and international media. End of story.

As Nigerians were engrossed in mourning over the 43 slain farmers, the prompt display of concern by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state, brought hope to despairing citizens who have not only increasingly grown weary, but also wary over government’s ceaseless vow to tackle the menace posed by these criminal groups. Governor Zulum’s presence at the burial brought respite and assured the mourners that the state government was committed to ending the bloodbath.

Beyond the national and international outrage over the killings, Nigerians are increasingly losing faith in the capacity of the government to arrest the situation. Though some people may have been disappointed by what Governor Zulum said when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the Zabarmari slaughter, the Federal Government must not lose sight of engaging several options to tackle these killers.

Though Nigerians are gradually losing faith in the capacity of government to rein in the activities of these armed brigands, it is worth stating here that citizens must not surrender to the monsters of insecurity desolating the country. There must be a way to obliterate these deadly criminals whose resort to crimes is becoming an acceptable norm that has come to stay.

However, the dread of these black angels of death has been strengthened due to the fact that victims of these criminalities have been turned into soft targets, following refusal by the government to allow citizens arm themselves in the face of unending terrorism against the people. As citizens continue to become victims of these human slayers, not a few are calling for a review of the security situation to enable ordinary citizens to carry arms in self-defence.

From the North to South, our citizens face a frightful future, made worse by the failure of the state to protect them from smoking guns and long knives wielded by these unstoppable outlaws. While these brigands have turned Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State and other areas bordering Zamfara into a warfare zone, the bloody trails of banditry in Katsina, including massacres of natives in the southern part of Kaduna by killer herdsmen, several communities are incessantly attacked, while many face threats of more attacks. In one single day, as was recently revealed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, 76 persons were murdered in a single community in Sokoto state.

Little, added the Sultan, was heard of that murderous expedition by the bandits against the defenceless community due to the absence of the media. Apart from the media role in exposing the behind-the-scenes maneuvers of security personnel that are too quick to mount pressure on communities to bury their dead, it amounts to desecrating the lives of citizens by burying them without profiling them.

Arising from the increasing waves of mass massacres unleashed by bloody hounds of terrorism and criminal herdsmen, the Federal Government should not hesitate in arresting those involved in the killing of citizens. In a situation where the government cannot provide answers to the current waves of insecurity ripping across the country, then, new strategies must be evolved to end this constant flood of bloodshed.

Considering the bloody exploits by Boko Haram, killer herdsmen, kidnappers and other criminal elements operating in the country, the appeal by Governor Zulum for the government to either recruit young men or engage mercenaries to combat these insurgents and criminals has become imperative. As the late famous thief catcher, Ali Kwara, once said, “There no one who is above the government.”

Looking at the invisibility and the dread of these insurgents that have continued to cast long shadows on our nation’s security to defeat them, it may not be out of place to state here that we need to promote and encourage more synergies among operatives of our country’s security agencies.

Could it be that certain elements in the Nigerian security forces are frustrating the war against these criminals? Is the military overwhelmed by these criminals? How come that a nation whose soldiers brought peace to some African countries is unable to do the same for its citizens? Is the war against insurgencies aimed at getting more funding or obliterating those disturbing the peace of the country? What options are there left for a country that is on the brink of disintegration, fueled by forces of insurgence?

Not a few citizens are grumbling that the Nigerian military, known for its bravery, has now become incapable of defeating criminals. Thus, due to what insiders describe as an embarrassing situation brought about by the activities of Boko Haram and other criminal groups, the need to engage our youths and, if possible, mercenaries, has become an option worth considering.

However, the government should not be quick to accept any of the options without weighing the final implications. For the youth, allowing them to roam the streets without jobs is a sure recipe for chaos and inevitable crisis. When war-loving elements unleash their terror on peaceful citizens, the agility of the youth is needed to end the exploits of these war lovers. For many years, our government has left this vital group of this youthful populace utilised. Now is the time to employ them to join the war against the enemies of the state.

There’s no doubt that some Nigerians have warned that the fight against insurgents and other criminals may never come to fruition as the war may have been turned into a conduit pipe to fleece the nation’s public treasury. Those who share this view are quick to allege that out that billions and trillions of naira appropriated by the National Assembly to fund the war against insurgency and other criminals disappeared into private pockets, with little to show for it. Looking at the helplessness of the government to secure the lives of citizens and their property, the option of engaging hired war dogs to take the war to the criminals can never be in doubt.

However, the possibility of getting mercenaries to fight these criminals comes with its dark side. Can our government be trusted to fulfil its financial obligations to these hired mercenaries, in view of the nation’s dismal posturing in keeping to agreement as recently shown in the $10 billion fines awarded by a London court against Nigeria over violation of a duly signed deal?

Warts and all, the current insecurity afflicting our country requires urgent steps by the government. Most importantly, the government should not be seen rewarding criminals by negotiating with them. It is also unacceptable for the government to throw its citizens under the bus and allow relations of abducted citizens to negotiate with kidnappers over ransom payments. Every citizen deserves the protection of the government. When defenceless citizens are made soft targets of criminal gangs, the future looks bleak for both the government and the people.