Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, said criminal gangs terrorising the North West zone became more daring and dangerous after recovering from near defeat in 2015.

Speaking at the second quarter 2021 meeting of the Directors of the State Commands of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) in the North West, held in Kaduna, el-Rufai recalled that the governors of the North-West states and Niger State did not sustain the joint security operations against bandits, cattle rustlers which aggravated the security situation.

The governor said the Department of State Service, as a lead agency for domestic intelligence and counter-intelligence, has a vital role to play in providing the reliable information needed by the police and Armed Forces and other security agencies for the total defeat of the insurgents.

El-Rufai said:”These operations disrupted the cattle rustling gangs but were unfortunately not sustained as a continuous exercise to dominate these spaces and assert within them the authority of the Nigerian state.

“That the criminal gangs have become more daring and dangerous since recovering from their near defeat in 2015 is obvious across the country” the governor said.

El-Rufai added: “This government has invested significantly in security, apart from the usual vehicles, radio equipment and so on. We have in the last five years been installing a Closed-Circuit TV system across the Kaduna Metropolis, we hope that this project will be completed within the next one-year and with that the Police and other security agencies will be empowered to be able to take pre-emptive action to deter criminals” he said.

In his welcome speech, DSS Director Kaduna State Command, Idris Koya, said the current efforts by the Kaduna State government to establish a drone centre for intelligence gathering and support of other security operations:”

is highly commendable and it is our hope that it will come into Service soon as it will be a game changer in tackling security challenges not only in Kaduna State but the North-West and even North-Central Zones”