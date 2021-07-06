The Oyo State government has insisted that all intending pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia must get the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before they could be eligible to take part in the coming pilgrimage exercise.

The chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Prof. Sayed Malik who stated this in Ibadan called on intending pilgrims to make use of the opportunity of time and provisions made by the state government for ease of taking the vaccine before it would be too late.

Malik said all necessary efforts have been put in place to ensure that all interested individuals in the next Hajj exercise get the two shots of the preventive vaccine.

He urged the people to ignore the rumours making the rounds that a certain number of pilgrims would be accommodated in the next exercise, saying that the agency in charge of the pilgrimage had not said anything in that regard.

Malik, who alongside the board members and management of the agency in Oyo State, took the second dose of the vaccine, urged intending pilgrims to be expectant of good news as events unfold about the next pilgrimage to Makkah and Marina.