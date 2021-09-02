Lack of collaboration between Nigerian security agencies have been identified as the major problem hindering the tackling of security challenges bedeviling the country.

A lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts, Benue State University Makurdi, Dr Shadrach Ukuma made this known during the review of a book title; “Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons Factor in Herders-Farmer Conflict in Benue and Nasarawa States,” held in Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

The university don who commended the authors of the book; Elijah Ikpanor and Timothy Tor, also called on government at all levels to ensure that penalty for those caught with these arms and those found trading in arms are commiserate with the offence.

Ukuma who lamented over the way security personnel in the country are losing their arms to criminals, said there is every need to check the trend.

“I want to say that let there be inter agency collaboration among the security agencies, because doing this will help them to always nib in the bud any security threat,” he added.

He however commended the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi for the proactive steps taken to bring the farmers and herders on a round table to dialogue on ways that will bring permanent solution to the crisis.

The dissemination programme which is coordinated by the Foundation for Justice, Development and Peace (FJDP) is said to be aimed at dousing tension between farmers and herders.

In a welcome address, the state coordinator, FJDP Rev. Fr Remigius Ihyula who was represented by Valentine Kwaghchimin commended the partners for bringing herders and farmers of Benue and Nasarawa on a round table to fashion out ways that will bring lasting peaceful coexistence.