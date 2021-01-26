The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP), on Monday, wrapped up its 21 days intercessory prayers for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The three-week-long spiritual exercise came to a halt at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, with hundreds of respected Christian and Muslim clerics in attendance.

In his address, Sheik Abubakar Idris said in the course of the programme, Nigerians displayed that religion and ethnicity are tools used to divide the country.

Idris noted that the 21 days of fasting and intercessory prayers have shown that Nigerians are united regardless of religious and ethnic beliefs.

According to him, there is no alternative to peace in Nigeria and agents of darkness are not happy with the gains recorded in critical sectors of the economy under President Buhari.

Sheik Idris, however, hoped that the peace prayed for shall be permanent in Nigeria, and the country will witness the reward for the agents of Satan for their evil deeds.

He added that the results of the group’s intervention would be made clearer in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Read the full statement below:

As-Salam-u-Alaikum

wa-rahmatullahi wa-barakatuh

Peace is unto you, and so may the mercy of Allah and his blessings.

“Let Peace Reign in the land.”

I bring peace and blessings to you all gathered here in the bosomy ceremony of the 21 days fasting and intercessory prayers for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari in the year 202.

What is most important in this gathering is the fact that the Unity Church and the Unity Masjid has proven to be that ground for intercession for Nigeria in this critical point of our existence occasioned by the activities of Satan and its agents.

I am glad that for 21 days, we have prayed and fasted, and the results of our intervention would be made clearer in the coming days, weeks, and months. I say may Allah bless you with happiness and good health.

As we prayed and fasted, we were also aware of the recent happenings in the country with the potentials of threatening peace and stability in the country. Some agents of darkness are not happy with the gains recorded in critical sectors of the economy under President Muhammadu Buhari. As such, they have been fanning the embers of war.

My brothers and sisters, there is no substitute for peace in Nigeria, and this is what we have preached in all of the gatherings of the Unity Church and the Unity Masjid for several years running.

“O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you.” (Holy Quran: 2, 208). Allah introduces himself as the most beneficent and the most merciful. He repeatedly orders the Muslims to be kind and gentle among each other. The Quran is surfeited with verses on peace and tolerance.

My brothers and sisters, there is no alternative to peace in Nigeria because Nigeria is indeed a country blessed by God. God has decreed that anyone who rises against Nigeria shall be put to shame. God’s wrath shall visit such people with ulterior motives, no matter how highly or lowly placed in society.

I am glad for all of us here who have shown great sacrifice since the beginning of the 21 days of fasting and prayers. We have displayed a great sense of enthusiasm towards Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari’s noble efforts despite the avalanche of conspiracies against him.

I want to use this medium to encourage us to continue to remember President Muhammadu Buhari in our prayers wherever we find ourselves outside the Unity Church and the Unity Masjid. I also want us to see that the task of interceding for Nigeria as an assignment that has been bestowed on us by Allah (SWT).

“And those who believe and do righteous good deeds, they are dwellers of paradise, they will dwell therein forever.” Surah Al-Baqarah 2: Ayah 82. “Allah has promised those who believe and do deeds of righteousness that for them, there is forgiveness and a great reward. Surah Al-Maidah 5: Ayah 9”

My brothers and sisters, our faith and trust are in Allah (SWT) the most merciful and the most beneficial for his wondrous deeds in Nigeria. Allah has continually preserved Nigeria to the shame of Satan. For this, we are grateful and a reason why we must continue to do all within our means to pray for peace in our land through wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He grants Hikmah to whom He pleases, and he, to whom Hikmah is granted, is indeed granted abundant good. But none remember (will receive admonition) except men of understanding—Quran (Surah Al-Baqara, Verse 269).

My brothers and sisters, we have done well in the past 21 days. We have also displayed that religion and ethnicity are tools that are utilized by agents of Satan to divide us. The 21 days of fasting and intercessory prayers has shown that we are united in Nigeria regardless of our religious and ethnic beliefs.

The Unity Church and the Unity Masjid is indeed a place of intercession for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari. Allah (SWT) has mandated us to carry out this assignment. This much we have done diligently and faithfully.

As we conclude this programme, my prayers are that the many blessings of Allah (SWT) shall reside in our dwelling places. The peace that we have prayed for shall be permanent in Nigeria, and we shall all witness the reward for the agents of Satan for their evil deeds.

“Our Lord! Accept (this) from us, you indeed hear all and know all. Our Lord! Let us give ourselves to you and let our descendants be a group who give themselves to you and show us our ways of worship and pardon us, you are indeed forgiving most generously, and you are kind.” ( Al-Baqarah -127,-128).

“Our Lord, give us in this world [that which is] good and in the Hereafter [that which is] good and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.”( Al-Baqarah -201)

“Our Lord! Do not reproach us if we forgot or if we made errors. Our Lord! Do not impose on us a burden like that you imposed on those who were before us. Our Lord! Do not lay on us what we have no strength to carry and pardon us and give your forgiveness to us and have mercy on us. you are our Lord, so help us against the rejecter of the faith. “( Al-Baqarah -286)

“Our Lord, let not our hearts deviate after You have guided us and grant us from Yourself mercy. Indeed, You are the Bestower.” ( A’li Imran -8)

“O our Lord! We believe in what you sent down, and we follow the messenger, then register us with those who bear this testimony.” (A’li Imran -53)

“O my Lord! Grant me through your grace children and children of children who are descent. You indeed hear the prayers attentively.” ( A’li Imran -38)

“O our Lord! You did not create this for no reason; You are far from absurdity. To protect us against the torment of fire. Our Lord! Those whom you put in the fire are helpless, and the wrongdoers have no supporters. Our Lord! We heard a person calling to the faith ( saying that you must ) believe in your Lord, so we believed. Our Lord! Clean our sins for us and ignore our evil acts and take us to you alongside those who are righteous. Our Lord! Give us what you promised your messengers and do not leave us helpless in the resurrection day. You indeed, never break your promise.” ( A’li Imran -191-194).

My brothers and sisters, I leave you with the peace and blessings of Allah (SWT). I thank you all for your patience and steadfastness in the last 21 days.

Subhaanaka Allaahumma was bihamdika, ‘ash-had ‘a laa ‘ilaaha ‘illaa ‘Anta, ‘astaghfirullah was ‘autobus ‘ilayka.