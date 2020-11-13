The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP), on Thursday, began a 21-day warfare and intercessory prayers against agents of destabilisation troubling the country.

The group officially launched the campaign to cleanse Nigeria of the demonic spirit behind the EndSARS protests at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Declaring the 21-day exercise open, NIFROP’s Patron, Sheik Mohammed Adamu, said the demonic spirit of homosexuality is behind the EndSARS protests in the country.

While welcoming peaceful protests seeking positive change, Sheik Adamu said the last mass action had a spirtual undertone.

According to the clerics, the enemies of Nigeria wanted to use the protests as an avenue to infiltrate the demonic spirit of homosexuality into the country by all means.

The group, however, called on all Nigerians to pray for the country as we do not have anywhere else to call home.

At the end of the prayers, Sheik Adamu assured that the nation would be cleansed of all demonic impurities brought about by the EndSARS protest.

He added that all the sponsors of the protests would also be exposed and put to shame.