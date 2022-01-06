An App-based carpooling platform for inter-states travel, CoolRide Services, has debuted in Nigeria. It is a new innovation for travelers across Nigerian states and cities.

Founded by a Nigerian based in Spain, Julius Omorogbe, in 2020. According to him, he got the idea in Europe in 2019.

He said travelers can connect with other users heading in the same direction and request a ride on the App, noting that car owners can also register on the platform and share their car with other passengers to earn extra money while traveling.

According to Omorogbe, CoolRide App is secure as everyone is profiled, and all payments are made with Bank details for security purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he came up with the App in order to make transportation across Nigeria easier, safer and cheaper, and to make sure that people can travel at their own leisure, without wasting endless hours at the motor park.

Omorogbe said CoolRide was also aimed at creating part-time jobs and income for Nigerians even as he maintained that it can serve as an alternative in the case of strikes by other transporters.

“It is very risky to travel out of town with someone you don’t know today.

“CoolRide provides a safer and cheaper way to travel out of town. And anyone interested can download the App and sign up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With CoolRide, you spend less traveling out of town with a verified driver going in your direction. You can also make a significant income by becoming a verified CoolRide driver with your personal car,” Omorogbe stated.