Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC) has decried frequent attacks on secondary schools in some northern parts of the country.

The body, in a communique issued at the end of its forum, held in Kaduna yesterday, said the ignoble development has caused a major setback to the educational development of the region.

The co-executive directors of the centre, Imam Muhammad Ashafa and Pastor James Wuye, urged the government not to leave any stone unturned in addressing the challenge.

The body noted that such attacks were generating tension in the county.

The IMC, however, appealed to religious leaders in the country to always preach peaceful co-existence to their followers.