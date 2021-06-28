Nigeria’s tier-one financial institutions are attracting investors’ interest over interim dividend payment as half-year (H1) period ended June 30, 2021, draws nearer.

For many investors, dividend-paying stocks have come to make a lot of sense in Nigeria given the prevailing belief that making return on investment is the essence of engaging in any business.

The tier-one banks; Guaranty Trust Bank Holding Company, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) are known to have consistently paid interim dividend as well as final dividend.

Dividend is a token reward paid to the shareholders for their investment in company’s equity, and it usually originates from the company’s net profits. While the major portion of the profits is kept within the company as retained earnings, which represent the money to be used for company’s ongoing and future business activities, the remainder can be allocated to the shareholders as a dividend.

Dividend has remained one of the key factors that traditionally drive market activities and aids investment decisions towards stocks across the globe, and Nigerian bourse is not an exception. It can be paid twice in a year depending on the company’s dividend policy.

Recall that last year for the period ended June 30, 2020, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank proposed an interim dividend of 30 kobo each, amounting to N9.4 billion and N8.8 billion, respectively, while Access Bank, UBA and Stanbic IBTC Holdings offered an interim dividend of 25 kobo, 17 kobo and 40 kobo, amounting to N8.47 billion, N5.8 billion and N4.2 billion, respectively.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited All-Share Index (ASI) year-to-date (YTD) return dipped into negative territory of 6.5 per cent as at June 25, 2021.

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion said dividend payment in equity investment is as old as the stock market itself, which is a function of company profitability at any given time.

He stated that the key to any successful portfolio is stable growth and additional income from interim or full-year dividends that give investors the flexibility to earn some cash for reinvestment or to meet their personal needs

He urged investors not to overlook the opportunities for high dividend yield in the market regardless of the expected dividend cut in some industries due to prevailing economic situation and other reasons.

The managing director of HighCap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, advised that an investor who wants to receive a steady income should consider investing in established companies which are mainly concerned with making their shareholders happy with dividend payments, either interim or final, and further urged investors to regard dividend payment as a sign of a company’s strength.

The founder of Tradelines DotBiz Investment Limited, Mr Tunde Jeariogbe, noted that the tier-one banks, over the years, have been consistently paying interim dividend and this year will not be different, saying, “at least none of them will pay below their last interim. Because they all have improved earnings.”

According to the chief executive officer of Sofunix Investment and Communications, Sola Oni, “at the global level, COVID-19 pandemic has constituted a major headwind for the banking sector. Banks are contending with growing tension between supporting their customers and addressing continuous rise of non-performing loans, thus leading to capital depletion.”

He added that “In Nigeria, tier one banks have reported mixed financial performance. While some have posted increase in the top line and bottom line, others announced declines. In order to remain afloat in the current operating environment, banks need to focus on customer needs, while driving efficiency and building resilience. These shall determine the banks’ ability to pay impressive interim dividend.”