The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, has said intermodal transportation system at Nigerian seaports has increased revenue generated into the purse of the federal government at the seaports.

Bello-Koko, who stated this while addressing members of the senate committee on privatisation and commercialisation led by Senator Theodore Orji, said the ports are now connected through inland waterways, rail and road.

He said the intermodal connectivity has also fostered improved service delivery as well as increased revenue to the nation’s purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MD also assured that the current management is determined to enthrone international standards and best practice in the handling of ships and cargoes in all seaports in the country.

He noted that the various reforms rolled out by the federal government have had a positive impact on port productivity, stressing that the dividends are evident in the areas of reduced cargo dwell time, improvement in cargo throughput, ship turn-around time and drastic reduction in security incidents within and around the port environs.

The NPA managing director called for a better synergy with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other agencies of government involved in the examination and clearance of cargoes, to drive efficiency in port operations.

While expressing appreciation of the authority to the lawmakers for their visit, Bello-Koko assured that NPA would work tirelessly at ensuring the sustenance of service excellence across the nation’s ports.

He solicited the timely intervention of the committee on efforts to end the perennial traffic gridlock plaguing vehicular activities along the Port access roads.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Senator Orji, stated that the committee would work collaboratively with the NPA management with the view to resolving all bottlenecks militating against ease of doing business at the ports.