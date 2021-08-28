Famous African-international Afropop sensation Platini Nemeye, AKA Platini P has released his much anticipated single titled ,”Shumuleta.”

The most anticipated song the world has been waiting for with lyrical content that spans from the young to the young at heart is must listen to.

When asked how he came about the title for the single, he explained that a producer, popularly known as Element called on him to come jump on the beat he has made and the rest is history.

“I’m ready to impact the world, using my music as a genuine tool for spreading love, mutual respect, peace, joy and genuine reconciliation for the human race,” he said.

Speaking further, Platini P revealed that he got Inspiration from a popular ghost movie.

“The inspiration came from a Rwandan Ghost movie titled “Shumuleta” , the lady is compared to the ghost in the movie.”

The song was produced by Element while Bob Pro Mixed and Mastered it.

“Please enjoy this beautiful gift to the world, Platini P to the world” he concluded.

#Shumuleta #OnepercentInternationalManagementservices #PlatiniP