How many Forest Reserves does Kaduna state have and what steps is the state government taking to preserve them?

We have 64 Forest Reserves in the state with an area coverage of over 600,000 hectares and we have 86 Communal Forest areas across 19 of the 23 local governments in the state. There is also what we call Free Forests. These Free Forests are not reserved. They are neither reserved nor Communal Forests and they take about 800,000 hectares.

The importance of forests is to regulate climate change and global warming, which are affecting countries and states throughout the world. These forests assist in filtering water and air in what we call carbon sequestration. They equally reduce the rate of erosion or landslide in some areas, as well as control of flooding. They also assist in ecotourism, they are source of medicines and of course we know that in this part of the world, about 80% of the population are said to rely on wood as source of energy for cooking. So, invariably you find many people attacking and felling these trees in an attempt to use them for cooking.

We also know that there are some species of the trees that provide raw material like paper to the printing industry. So by and large, you will find that because of their numerous uses, people naturally engage with trees in one activity or the other. So, as a result of that, we have in this ministry what we called Forest Guards. These Forest Guards are like policemen who try to control illegal activities in our Forest Reserves and other Free Forests in the state.

In 2015, the Kaduna State Government imposed a ban on exploitation of forest resources. We conduct routine patrols in these forests, we equally mount stop and search operations on major roads leading into or out of the state, in order to arrest people that are illegally transporting forest produce, including charcoal. We have formed, in liaison with the state security agencies, a task force. This task force will be combing all these forests and major towns or villages where association of timber producers in the state are using to keep the wood as a source of fuel. We, from time to time, arrest them and the revenue that they are supposed to pay to the state are normally taken to government’s TSA account.

We equally engage in tree planting; it was an annual event but now we are trying to make it an all year round activity, to ensure that we reforest these forests that are being depleted on daily basis. We also have tasked the Divisional Forest Officers to intensify surveillance in forest areas within their divisions, to prevent all those people that carry out illegal activities. There are also other initiatives with World Bank and other donor agencies like UNDP for sustainable fuel wood management.

What is the demarcation between a Reserved Forest and a Communal Forest?

The Reserved Forests are the ones controlled by the state government, they are mostly gazzetted. The Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources are the ones in charge of the conservation of the forest, as well as its protection. The Communal Forest are the ones under the local government and in some cases, the traditional councils. There were portions of them that were found under the traditional emirate system right from 1912, before the enactment of the current laws. All those areas were being administered by traditional rulers but now we have regulated them and we would soon streamline them to be effectively covered by the law.

Communal Forest areas are found in 19 local governments. The four local governments that we don’t have these Communal Forest areas are Kaduna North because it is largely urban. In Kaduna South, most of the hitherto forests reserves have been taken over by urbanization. There are a number of settlements that have been built in those areas. It would interest you to know that Kurmin Mashi was a forest reserve and you cannot now move people out of Kurmin Mashi to say you want to reclaim that area as a forest. There is also no Communal Forest in Jaba, because it was recently created, it is one of the newest additions to the local governments that we have. Like in Jaba, we also don’t have Communal Forests in Kudan.

Is it true that sometimes these Communal Forest Reserves are given out to farmers by the authorities on a loan basis to farm, so as not to allow them to lay fallow?

This is what we call Tungya Farming or Agro Forestry, the two terms are used interchangeably. We already know that urbanisation and population explosion are realities of today. Available farmlands for farmers are getting depleted by the day as a result of either construction of new settlements or even sometimes roads. You find hitherto farmlands being taken over by development. So, there is need for government to provide a means of livelihood, by allowing the citizens to farm on these forest reserves. That is why these forests are sometimes given to them but on specific conditions. We try to advise all those farmers abusing the conditions under the programme to desist but if they continue, we simply revoke the arrangement and return the spaces to farmers that are ready to abide by the agreement.

There are trees that can coexist with normal crops but an average farmer’s first instinct is to trim the trees because of the shade. In his thinking, any crop that is planted under a tree will not produce good yields. So, more often than not, they resort to felling the trees. But there are now some species that can be planted side by side crops and you have economic benefits, like cashews, mangoes and some species of oranges.

Can you explain what the ministry’s programme of Waste to Wealth is all about?

Kaduna is rapidly developing, urbanisation is moving very fast, population growth is equally very fast, the state is now the third most populated in Nigeria. With this, comes a level of waste generation by the people. Averagely, at the last count, it is said that some 3.5 million tons of waste is being generated in Kaduna monthly, based on the benchmark of World Bank. We are making efforts to ensure that we conduct a survey to know particularly, the level of generation of this waste.

So, the concept of Waste to Wealth is to convert this waste that we are generating daily, to sources of wealth. We know that we can recycle plastic to other uses, we know that we can even convert it to fertiliser which many companies in Kaduna are doing. We can even generate power from the waste that we are generating. So, we have gone a step ahead to introduce what we call Integrated Waste Management System, which covers the whole activities that take place from generation of waste up to clearance and conversion in the dumpsites. We equally introduced this Pollute and Pay Principle (PPP). This invariably means that the pollutant is responsible for the payment for the waste that he generates. In Kaduna, we have estimated that from the month of January when the programme was supposed to have started, we will be generating a revenue of over N300 million from the residents monthly. These are either industries, companies, government offices or residential houses and even markets. We have a set of fees that we will charge these polluters and monthly they will be responsible for payment and the evacuation of the waste that are being generated.

Already, the Kaduna Capital Authority, Zaria Metropolitan Authority and Kafanchan Municipal Authority are in the process of engaging companies that will be participating under this programme. We have started to see tremendous improvement in level of cleanliness in Kaduna because these people that would soon be formally engaged are the best hands that you can find in the country. We are looking at a situation whereby these polythene bags or plastic bottles that litter our streets will not be seen because people will pick them up as there are those who are ready to pay for them. This is what we mean by Pollute and Pay Principle.

How did the ministry mark the International Day of Forests which is held on March 21 every year?

Well, we have serious challenges in most parts of our forests because of this insecurity, but by and large our foresters along with Sterling Bank, conducted a sensitization activity along Leventis roundabout (Leventis Underpass) up to NEPA roundabout. And in our forest in Afaka, the staff were asked to go round the community to impress on the people on the need to ensure that at least they plant a tree this year and subsequently. But because of the obvious challenges that we are facing with this climate change which is becoming more prominent, we intend to partner with Ministry of Education to ensure that every student in our secondary schools and even pupils in primary schools, is given a tree to plant and nurture to maturity. We were not visible yesterday (Monday, March 21) because of the unfortunate attacks that happened in two of our local governments which are currently under curfew.

So, we have decided to mark the day by calling our staff to fashion a strategy that would ensure the planting of trees massively during the planting season and subsequently afterwards. Interestingly, there are a number of donors in Kaduna that annually donate seedlings to the ministry. We have the District Head of Faki, Guinness, Timber Contractors Union, which right now has about 30 hectares that they are closely supervising. They have planted around Buruku, Doka, Kachia and in Kagarko local government. We know we cannot stop tree felling 100%, but the way out would be when you cut down a tree, you plant another. This is exactly what we are achieving with the cooperation of the timber union. There is this organisation in Chikun local government that has assisted in making available seedlings for plantations. These are some of the people that we are partnering with and we are appealing to other people to join hands with us going forward.

