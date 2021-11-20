Yesterday, November 19, was International Men’s Day. How many men knew about it let alone celebrating it? It is easier to remember the International Women’s Day or the International Day of the Child and celebrate them with funfair. How many men actually remember their birthdays? Will they dare to forget their spouses’? That this editorial is coming a day after is proof that even this newspaper is guilty of playing down the Day’s significance.

Regardless, International Men’s Day, according to the promoters of the event, is an opportunity for people of goodwill everywhere to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all. The theme for this year’s Day is “Better relations between men and women.”

Still, it is worthy of note that unlike the International Women’s Day, (March 8), International Men’s Day is not officially recognised by the United Nations which actually observes World Toilet Day on the same November 19. How curious to know that the toilet is more important than men. Or, indeed, that men are actually toilets that collect all the mess the world has to throw at them.

Because of this event, the month of November is considered important for the masculine soul by its promoters. For them, the reason is simple, it gathers several other events that are important to men such as the women and children in their lives without whom they easily fizzle out. The point being made by the promoters themselves is that the month and day are relevant to the extent that they highlight other events. Also, November is the month most focus attention on raising money for men’s health because it is believed that men cannot take good care of themselves, which is true, because they are pre-occupied with other more serious issues – State, patriotism, family and the like. On November 20, the world celebrates International Children’s Day which then forms 48 hours of celebration for men and children and the special relationship they share.

So, on the face value, the international community has plenty of reasons to celebrate International Men’s Day not because of men per se but because it is a day that encourages men to teach the boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man. It is perceived that only when we all, both men and women, lead by example that we will create a fair and safe society which allows everyone the opportunity to prosper.

International Men’s Day (IMD) is a global holiday, is it? It ought to be marked annually on November 19 to recognise and celebrate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of men. And they are many. It is an occasion to celebrate boys’ and men’s achievements and contributions, in particular, for their contributions to nation, union, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. The broader and ultimate aim of the event is to promote basic humanitarian values, as well as awareness towards men’s issues.

Inaugurated on 7th February 1992, the project of International Men’s Day was conceived one year earlier on 8th February 1991. The Day was promoted as not just a gendered day but a day where all issues affecting men and boys can be addressed.

This newspaper, by way of reminiscence, recalls that the push for International Men’s Day has been on since, at least, the 1960s, when many men were reported to have been agitating privately to make 23 February International Men’s Day, the equivalent of 8 March, which is International Women’s Day. But no. In the Soviet Union this day was The Red Army and Navy Day since 1922, which in 2002 was marked as Defender of the Fatherland Day.

It distressing to point out that while the men toiled along in their grooves doing what their government and womenfolk tell them to do, there was no day when males are recognised for their service. Some see this as unwarranted discrimination and rank injustice.

Historically, although International Men’s and Women’s Day are considered to be ‘gender focused’ events, they are not ideological mirror images because they highlight issues that are considered unique to men or to women. The history of IMD primarily concerns celebrating issues that are considered unique to the experiences of men and boys, along with an emphasis on positive role models, which is especially deemed necessary in a social context which is often fascinated with images of males behaving badly. In highlighting positive male role models, IMD attempts to show that males, of all ages, respond much more energetically to positive role models than they do to negative stereotyping.

In Nigeria, we urge that the men key in to this unique day and the lessons it has to teach just as we urge the United Nations to recognise it, make it truly international and celebrate it as it should be.