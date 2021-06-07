Delectable award-winning Internationally recognised reggae goddess and songwriter, Ada Helen Adaobi, popularly known as Olumireggae, who first made wave with Nigeria national TV with her weekly Aretha Franklin covered songs and dance steps in the mid 90’s is set to take over the Nigeria Airwaves with upcoming double singles.

She became prominent after she bagged an artistic endorsement from a popular Nigeria Tv programme, “Sunday Rendezvous”, hosted by Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), and sponsored by Limca breweries, which was steered by the veteran Nigeria’s DJ Prince 2000.

Announcing the good news, the songstress took to her official Facebook page to announce her upcoming double single release. In the post, she published a 40 seconds intro audio each, a tip of the iceberg of the upcoming double singles.

On the post, Olumireggae wrote “Double singles dropping soonest in a Grand style, #madsongs”. The singles she personally titled as “Karashika” and her previously released hit track “My Heart” which rocked the airwaves in 2019 were also reissued by Olumireggae.

The double singles were mixed and mastered by CD Baby and subsequently to be released on digital platforms worldwide by CD Baby. Year 2020, was the most celebrated year by Olumireggae and her fans, after she bagged BMI Country Awards, for her songwriting credits.