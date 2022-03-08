As the global community celebrates the women-folk and their contributions to our world today, LEADERSHIP features 22 prominent women that are tipped to impact the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Dolapo Osinbajo

Wife of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo, is a lawyer and political figure. She is the executive director of The Women’s Helping Hand Initiative, a refuge facility in Epe, Lagos, established in 2014, and a co-founder of the Orderly Society Trust.

With her husband seen as a possible contestant for president in 2023, Dolapo is set for a serious role in mobilising support for her husband’s quest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before her husband became the vice president in 2015, Née Soyode, as she is fondly called, was already popular for her care for street urchins in the Lagos metropolis who she once referred to as her family.

Born on July 16, 1967, her beneficiaries who live under Lagos bridges and several shanties didn’t know at the time that Dolapo was the wife of then Lagos State attorney-general and commissioner for justice. They only knew her as their mama, someone who cares so much about them. They didn’t know her background or husband’s status in the society. She was only giving them lunch, releasing them from police stations and visiting them in prisons.

Mrs Osinbajo once said that the street urchins were her family. “They were really my family members at that time and for me, under the bridge was the safest place in Lagos. I felt so safe there that you couldn’t just move any close to me once I was there. The boys loved me so much they wouldn’t allow even a fly to come close to me. For me, it was the safest place in Lagos,” she stated.

She also runs shelters for battered women and victims of sexual abuses through the non-governmental organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolapo Osinbajo also staged her presence at the hallowed chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives to observe the voting on some bills that sought to encourage women in politics, in the ongoing amendment to the 1999 Constitution (as amended). She, however, left the chambers disappointed, as the gender sensitive bills were rejected by the majority of the lawmakers.

Dame Patience Jonathan

Dame Patience Faka Jonathan was born on October 25,1957, into a humble family in Rivers State and became the First Lady of Nigeria when her husband, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, became the president of Nigeria.

Dame Patience had also served as a permanent secretary in Bayelsa State and became one of the First Ladies who rose to the pinnacle of the State Civil Service.

Educated and bold, she has left many Nigerians amazed at her boldness when it comes to the issue of women welfare advocacy and political empowerment of women in many parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her early years in Bayelsa as First Lady, Patience Jonathan began her pet project under a non-governmental organisation then known as A. Areuera Reach-out Foundation, established in 2006. It was said to have provided training for over 2,000 women in catering, hat making, beadmaking, sewing and making of plantain and beans flour. When her husband became the vice president, then acting president, and subsequently president of Nigeria at the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Mrs. Jonathan launched another pet project known as Women for Change Initiative.

These various initiatives, no doubt, emboldened wives of governors as First Ladies at state levels to launch different pet projects to empower, sensitise, train or support children and the female gender. Her husband is currently being linked with contesting for president in 2023.

Aisha Buhari

Wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is a vocal advocate of women’s rights and children’s rights. This was a focal point during her campaign for her husband’s election in the 2015 general elections.

The cosmetologist and beauty therapist had on several occasions emphasised the need for young girls to get primary and secondary school education before getting married, insisting that no girl should get married before the age of 17. She has also criticised child marriage and homosexuality.

On the sidelines of the Global Women Conference held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in May 2015, she stressed the need for Nigerian laws that would protect the women from forced early marriages, sex trafficking and other issues Nigerian girls and women contend with.

Recently, the Nigerian First Lady enjoined women, particularly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to adopt new strategies to ensure participation of more women in the country’s decision-making process.

While receiving the vice president of the Republic of Liberia, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor at the presidential villa in January, Aisha Buhari advocated a more concerted action towards better recognition of the contributions that women make in national development, noting that power-sharing arrangements must reflect it, both within political parties and the government.

She had at different times expressed the need for stakeholders to support the efforts of the Nigerian women towards realising their demand for increased participation in politics, a position she took to the National Assembly recently, though a bill seeking special seats for women which she strongly joined others to push was rejected by the lawmakers.

Senator Remi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu is the wife of the national leader of the APC and frontrunner in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She currently represents Lagos Central senatorial district at the National Assembly after winning re-election in the March 28, 2015 polls. She will be pulling all her strings to ensure her husband picks the APC ticket and win the presidential election, after which she will become first lady.

The former first lady of Lagos State is an educationist, administrator and philanthropist. The federal lawmaker had been an inspiration to many, especially women in Nigeria and beyond.

Born on September 21, 1960, to an Itsekiri mother and Yoruba father, she was the youngest of 12 children raised in Ogun State. Mrs Tinubu received a B.Sc. in Education from the University of Ife, and a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology from the Adeyemi College of Education.

She became the first lady of Lagos State when her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was elected governor following the return of civilian rule in 1999.

As first lady, she established the New Era, a foundation dedicated to establishing centres for “all round development of young ones and promote public awareness on environmental health and community service.”

Remi has executed a lot of philanthropic acts to alleviate the plight of indigent persons and, most importantly, she has touched the lives of girls and women in her constituency.

In recognition of her achievements and contributions to societal upliftment, she has been honoured both locally and internationally. Among these are the national award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON); Fellowship of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, and College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti; Ghana Noble International Award for Leadership (2004); and Gambian Diamond Award for Immense Contribution to the Emancipation of People from Poverty (2005) among others.

In appreciation of her contributions as a role model, the AFAO/WAWA (Association Des Femmes De L’Afrique De L’Ouest/West African Women Association) named the Oluremi Tinubu Women Training Centre in Gorom, Senegal, after her.

Dame Pauline Tallen

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, is an astute politician, development advocate, educator and a person of multidisciplinary interests. She has definitely made a mark for herself in Nigerian politics and the country’s history.

Tallen was the first ever female deputy governor of Plateau State in northern Nigeria, and the first female to be appointed a minister. She was minister of State, Science & Technology in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007. She became the deputy governor of Plateau State between 2007 and 2011

Before taking the centre stage in Nigerian politics, the graduate of Sociology (1982) at the University of Jos started her political career in 1976 as a clerical officer at Shendam local government council, her local government area of birth.

Her interest in education became visible when she proceeded to establish and become the proprietress of the first private nursery and primary school in Shendam in 1982 in response to the need for quality education.

As her role in Shendam’s local government council and the development sector grew, she was appointed the state commissioner for Social Development, Youth, Sports & Culture, as well as commissioner for Health, all in Plateau State.

Her political strides in Plateau State attracted national recognition, when in 1999 she was appointed the minister of State for Science and Technology by Obasanjo. She went on to serve as chairman, governing board, Raw Materials, Research and Development (RMRDC). She was decorated with the national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OFR) in 2005.

She contested the governorship election in 2015 but lost to Jonah Jang. Decamping from PDP to APC the same year before the general elections played to Tallen’s favour, leading to her appointment as national adviser of the National Campaign Women Council of All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairperson of Aisha Buhari and as a member of the APC Board of Trustees.

She rejected an ambassadorial nomination in 2016 on grounds of a sick spouse, John Tallen, and the lack of consultation with her prior to the nomination. Tallen in 2019 accepted the appointment of minister for Women Affairs.

At 63, Tallen has lived what many would consider a full life, as a wife, mother of five children, politician, peace and development advocate, with a plethora of accolades and accomplishments to her name. She still sits in several boards, including as chairman of the governing board, National Agency for Control of AIDs (NACA).

Senator Uche Ekwunife

Born on January 12,1970 to Chief Emmanuel and Lucy Ogudebe of Igbo-Ukwu community, Aguata local government area of Anambra State, Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife (Iyom) is currently a second-term senator at the National Assembly, representing Anambra Central, and chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

Ekwunife has become a sort of political bulldozer in a tough terrain like Anambra State where she has continued to beat the field of strong men to win seats in both chambers of the National Assembly.

She began her political career as a member of the House of Representatives representing Njikoka/ Anaocha/ Dunukofia federal constituency in the National Assembly where she served two tenures from 2007 to 2015. She was the chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts among others.

Ekwunife is married to Chief Larry Ekwunife of Nri community, Anaocha local government area, also of Anambra State, and they are blessed with children.

The senator graduated from the University of Calabar in 1993 with Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Business Education/ Accounting. She later obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNZIK), Awka, and was later awarded an honorary doctoral degree in Public Administration by UNIZIK authorities.

In 2010, Ekwunife was the candidate of the Peoples Progressives Alliance (PPA) and later a governorship aspirant on the platforms of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2013, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2021.

Before venturing into politics, Ekwunife had distinguished herself in the banking sector, especially as a money management expert. She started her banking career at Royal Merchant Bank, and later worked at Equatorial Trust Bank and Standard Trust Bank where she rose to the position of Zonal Manager (South East).

A renowned philanthropist, Ekwunife is a recipient of several awards from organisations while several communities in Anambra State have honoured her with chieftaincy titles, some of which include: Iyom Ugochinyele-na-Nwata (Nri), Ada-Ugo-Igbo (Igbo-Ukwu), Anyanwu Aguluezigbo, Ife Abagana, Nnedioramma Aguata, Ezinne-na-Nimo and Ugwuma Aguleri.

Sen Binta Masi Garba

Binta Masi Garba was born on April 17, 1967. She is a politician, businesswoman and administrator, serving as the Senator for Adamawa North Senatorial District of Adamawa State since 2015.

She had served as chairperson, Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is the first female state chairperson of a registered major political party in Nigeria.

Before coming to the Senate, Senator Garba had served in the House of Representatives for three terms, from 1999 to 2011. She is the first politician to represent two federal different constituencies. She was also the only female senator-elect in all the 19 Northern States after the 2015 election.

In 2009, she was elected as the first Vice President of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) under the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in Cameroon.

Born in Kaduna, Binta Garba attended Kaduna Polytechnic and obtained Ordinary National Diploma (OND Marketing, 1990) and Higher National Diploma (HND Marketing, 1997). In 2004, she went to study at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

Binta Garba started her political career in 1998 in Kaduna. Before that, she worked with the New Nigeria Newspaper as an advert officer. She always advocated for women rights.

She ventured into politics in 1998 in Kaduna South Federal Constituency, a place where the prevailing culture forbade women to be active in public domain. Her first bid in 1998 was not successful. She contested again in 1999 and won a seat at House of Representatives. She was the youngest federal legislator in Nigeria in 1999.

In 2006, the then governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna, entreated her to come back to her state of origin, Adamawa State, and contest. She consented and won the seat to represent Madagali/Michika Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP.

She later joined All Progressives Congress (APC). She contested and emerged as the chairman of the Adamawa State Chapter of APC. The victory at the poll made her the first female state chairman of a registered major political party in Nigeria. She was later to win a seat into the Nigerian Senate on May 28, 2015, to represent Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi was born in 1983 in Lagos State to the family of Lateef Femi Okunnu (SAN), a former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing in 1967, and Arinola Omololu, a successful businesswoman of Ago-Owu pedigree.

Khadijah obviously inherited the vibrancy of her father which has influenced her social disposition in life.

Okunnu-Lamidi bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management (Hons) from the University of Bolton, RAK Campus, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a Master’s degree in Strategic Project Management (SPM) from the prestigious Heriot-Watt University, Dubai.

By dint of hard work Khadijah who started her career at the age of 16 when she got a job at a motherless babies’ home in Lekki, Lagos State, displayed exceptional talent in her first employment and later got another employment with Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) where she worked for four years.

Not amused with the constant feeling of unfulfilment in paid employment, Khadijah left her job to venture into business. She founded Slice Media Solutions, a very successful advertising agency. She had since stood out in the media space as an outstanding media mogul.

As a woman with a heart of steel, she does not believe in impossibility nor does she believe a leader should not face challenges in life. This probably informed her foray into politics where she recently declared her intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Khadijah, a political organiser, social rights advocate and a humanitarian with a track record of successful community and advocacy impact projects, promises to find lasting solutions to problems of governance in the country, if voted by the electorate, as the nation’s president in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Sharon Ikeazor

Sharon Ikeazor is a legal practitioner, politician, management consultant, philanthropist and social activist.

She was appointed minister of state for environment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Ikeazor studied at the Godolphin School, Salisbury, England, and then returned to Nigeria for higher studies at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. She later obtained a Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons.) from the University of Benin and Certificate of Practice from the Nigerian Law School in 1985.

Before her appointment as the minister of state for environment in 2019, Sharon had been involved in several start-up and re-organisational projects for both foreign and local companies as well as in banking/corporate finance and others.

In 2011, she contested and won the position of National Women Leader of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). With the merger of the three political parties in 2013, Sharon emerged the interim national women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Later she was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the APC in 2014.

Two years later, Sharon was appointed the executive secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on 26th September, 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She currently serves as the vice president of Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) which she co-founded to build the capacity of female politicians across political lines.

The minister holds the chieftaincy title of Ada Igbo Eji Ejemba of Aba, Abia State, and the Garkuwan Mata of Mayo Farang, Adamawa State.

Professor Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies

Professor Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies is a linguist, educationist and politician. She was born into a royal lineage in Kwara on October 15, 1962.

Adesanya-Davies was a presidential candidate of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) during the 2019 general elections.

A woman of impeccable character, Adesanya-Davies cherishes the ideals of a democratic, free and egalitarian society.

Adesanya-Davies has a B.A. (Ife), M.A. English (Ilorin), and Ph.D. Applied Linguistics & Communication Studies (Port Harcourt) and P.G.D.E. (Port Harcourt). He holds a Doctor of Divinity (D.D.) and Professor of Divinity (Honoris Causa) of Northwestern Christian University, USA.

She is an academic on professorial cadre at Rivers State University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where she has taught language, linguistics and communication studies for 32 years.

She is a winner of several awards which include Great Woman of the 21st Century Award by American Biographical Institute, USA, Woman of the Year Award by International Biographical Centre (IBC), UK, and Nigeria Woman of Excellence Merit Award (WEMA) in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), 2014.

Passionate about the transformation, development, progress and unity of Nigeria, Adesanya-Davies, the chairperson of Princess Mercy Ade-Davies Foundation, has declared her intention to contest the 2023 presidential election under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sadiya Umar Farouq

Sadiya Umar Farouq is the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, overseeing seven agencies: National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North East Development Commission (NEDC), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced People (NCFRMI), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the recently created National Commission for People with Disability (NCPWD).

Born on November 5, 1974, Farouq sits as the Chair of the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) management team. As chair, the she coordinates and leads the team in developing the policy framework and implementation strategies of NASSCO’s mandate and programmes aimed at ending extreme poverty and the promotion of shared prosperity in Nigeria. Prior to her appointment as minister, she was the federal commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) from October 2016 to August 2019.

Her work with President Buhari dates back to Buhari’s days as the leader and presidential candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change when Farouq was the national treasurer of CPC and later national treasurer of the All Progressives Congress.

Farouq is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Nigeria.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Among the women that have distinguished themselves in the history of modern Nigeria is the irrepressible Abike Kafayat Oluwatosin Dabiri-Erewa. She bestrides the Nigerian social landscape with distinctive character and candour that can come only from a well-nurtured lady with enormous achievements in her chosen fields.

The former federal lawmaker was born in Jos, Plateau State, on October 10, 1962.

She worked at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for fifteen years where she anchored the popular weekly NTA News Line programme. She also pioneered a programme on Diaspora Matters on the NTA, a programme that was to nurture her for greater assignment as she is today the chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

She retired from her position at NTA to stand for election in the House of Representatives to represent Ikorodu Constituency in Lagos State, which she won. She was the chairman of the House Committee on Media & Publicity from 2003 to 2007 and again represented her constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011.

Dabiri-Erewa obtained her first degree in English Language from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife.

She obtained a post graduate diploma (PGD) in mass communication and also a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos. She also attended Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in the United States.

Modele Sarafa-Yusuf

Until March 2, 2022 when she made public her intention to vie for the governorship seat of the state, Mrs. Modele Sarafa-Yusuf was a special adviser on information to the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

An award-winning media practitioner with 32 years of experience in journalism and marketing communications, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf was the first woman sportscaster in Africa, serving with the NTA for 16 years.

A 1996 Nigerian Media Merit Award winner, Sarafa-Yusuf was not only a sports broadcaster, she was also a columnist for magazines, a guest writer for newspapers, a script writer for television shows and a producer of documentaries and programmes for radio and television on the business, culinary, current affairs, crime, and education desks.

She was also the marketing communications/sponsorship manager with Globacom at the inception of the company in 2003, and between 2007 and 2011, she was Globacom’s Head of Sponsorships (West Africa).

Between 2012 and 2013, Modele was director of Marketing at the prestigious American University of Nigeria, and upon retirement, she returned to her first love: journalism.

She currently produces and anchors arguably Nigeria’s highest rated TV personality interview programme: “View From the Top”. She also works as an independent communications consultant for several organisations.

Mariam Katagum

Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, born November 18, 1954, in Azare, Bauchi State, is an ambassador, permanent delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO and minister of state for industry, trade and investment.

In 1976, Katagum obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Graduate Certificate in Education at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

In 1985, she earned a Master’s degree in Administration and Planning at the University of Lagos.

In 1999, Katagum obtained a Certificate in Social Development Policy, Planning and Practice at the University College, London. The same year she was awarded a UNESCO Fellowship.

Katagum started her professional career in 1977 as a senior education officer at the Federal Government College, Azare. Later she served at Federal Scholarship Board, Lagos (1981-1984).

For the next 15 years, she was posted to the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO (1985-2000).

In 2000-2001, Katagum was a director for special projects at the National Primary Education Commission in Abuja.

Starting from 2001, Katagum served as the secretary general of the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO.

In June 2009, Katagum was appointed ambassador, permanent delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO.

She served on a number of national and international committees and panels including the board of trustees of the African World Heritage Fund (2009-2011), the West Africa Group in UNESCO (2009-2012), and the E-9 Group in UNESCO (2010-2012).

In July 2019, Katagum was nominated as a minister of state for industry, trade and investment from Bauchi State by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

As minister, Katagum advocates implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as vital to achieving the gains which Nigeria stands to benefit.

Gbemisola Saraki

Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki is the minister of state for transportation since August 21, 2019.

Gbemi Saraki was a two-term senator for Kwara Central Senatorial District from 2003 to 2011. In 2011, she contested in the gubernatorial election of Kwara State under the ACPN party, losing election to PDP’s Abdul Fatah Ahmed.

Before becoming a senator, Gbemi Saraki was elected into the House of Representatives in 1999, representing Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Kwara State.

Saraki defected to the APC in 2015. In February 2016, Saraki was appointed by President Muhammed Buhari as the Pro Chancellor and Chairperson of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Gbemi Saraki attended the University of Sussex in the UK and earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics. She worked at the Societe Generale Bank holding the senior executive posts.

Professor Stella Effah-Attoe

Professor Stella Effah-Attoe is the serving national women leader of the PDP.

There is, however, more to this dynamic lady. She has successfully traversed through the academic world.

With a Ph.D. she started lecturing in 1986 in the University of Calabar as Lecturer 11 and rose to a professor in 2010. A professor of African History and Gender Studies, she served in numerous positions, including head of Department, History and International Studies and dean, Faculty of Arts.

She has over the years been able to blend her robust academic credentials with politics, having joined the PDP in December 1998. She has been a member of the Board of Trustees of the party since 2001.

Prof. Effah-Attoe hails from Biase LGA of Cross River State. She served as commissioner for education and of information and culture in her state. She won election into the State House of Assembly, but was not sworn in following General Abacha’s death. She served in high positions at the national level: member, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); member, Board of Directors, Federal Housing Authority (FHA); chairman, Board of Directors, Voice of Nigeria (VON), member, Governing Council, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), amongst others.

She is the executive director of Centre for Gender Empowerment, an NGO which sensitises and mobilises women in Nigeria towards nation building.

Ipalibo Harry-Banigo

Born on December 20, 1952, into the Harry’s family of Obuama in Degema local government area of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo made history as the first female deputy governor of Rivers State on May 29, 2015.

She enrolled in Harvard University School of Public Health and obtained a Master of Public Health degree in June 1981. In 1990, she got a post-graduate diploma in tropical hygiene from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. In July 1992, she obtained a Diploma in Dermatology from University of London.

She later took up an appointment as the Senior Medical Officer In-charge, Port Harcourt Health Services, Rivers State, from 1st July 1981 – December 1984. She became Honorary Consultant Dermatologist, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. She was appointed principal, Rivers State School of Health Technology, Port Harcourt, from 2nd January 1985 – 11th February 1994.

Harry-Banigo became the director, Public Health, Rivers State Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in February 1994 – December 1995. Due to her outstanding performance, she was appointed acting commissioner for Health and Social Welfare in December 1996 to June 1997. She was a director in the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and eventually became the permanent secretary in the ministry in April 1998.

Thereafter, she was appointed as Head of Service and subsequently secretary to the Rivers State Government from May 1995 to July 1999.

She was appointed Public Health Advisor to Shell Petroleum Development Company (East) in 2000. She was also appointed executive director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and later became secretary to the board of the agency.

She was a member of the Governing Council, University of Calabar, and the Governing Board, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital. She was also a member of the reference board (DFID) and member, Rivers State Food and Nutrition committee.

She was also a project director, United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA). She was chairman, Rivers State Relief committee; member, Rivers State Hospital Management Board, and project director of UNICEF, among others.

Mulikat Akande-Adeola

The first female majority leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola Akande-Adeola is a consummate lawyer and astute politician.

Akande-Adeola graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1982 with a degree in Law. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1983. She attended the University of Lagos between 1984 and 1985 from where she obtained her Master’s in Law (LL.M).

She joined the political fray in the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999 through the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and by 2007 she was elected into the House of Representatives, representing Ogbomosho North, South and Orire federal constituency. She was a member of the ECOWAS Parliament from 2007 to 2011.

Akande-Adeola is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and International Bar Association. She joined the board of Pilot Finance Limited in December 2015.