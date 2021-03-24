BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters Tobiloba Bakare and Alimi Sikiru to three years Imprisonment.

Justice Taiwo jailed the fraudsters after they pleaded guilty to a six-count charge of conspiracy to retain stolen items brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge also ordered the convicts to forfeit to the federal government, the total sum of N204,041,216.82 million, one Mercedes Benz E500 and a Toyota Hilux 2020 model.

The court further ordered government to take over a 5-bedroom duplex, situated at Ibrahim Beto Street, Osapa London, Lekki, Lagos; a 4-bedroom Semi detached duplex situated at Ologolo Jakande, Lekki, Lagos and a 4-bedroom Semi detached Duplex in Southern View Estate, Mayor Court, Chevron Alternative Road, Lekki, Lagos from the convicted fraudsters.

The EFCC had told the court that the offences committed by the convicts are contrary to sections 411 and 328(1)and punishable under Section 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The sum of N196,741,216.82 million, being part of the proceeds of the defendant’s unlawful activity was retained in the 2nd defendant company Account with the name: Alvin International Resources Ventures, with Account No. 0067959230 domiciled in Sterling Bank.

He also claimed that the second defendant also retained the sum of N9. 3 million in his Account Number: 1763314675 domiciled in Polaris Bank”.

The lawyer therefore urged the court to convict and sentence the two fraudsters to prison in line with the plea bargain agreement they entered into with the EFCC.

Idris also asked the court to make an order forfeiting both monies and items recovered from the convicts to the federal government of Nigeria.

After the plea bargain agreement which was signed by the convicts was tendered, Justice Taiwo granted the motion as prayed.