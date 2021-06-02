Interswitch Group, the pan-African digital payment and commerce company said its staking N12.5 million for winners of this year’s InterswitchSPAK 3.0 national science competition which has been extended till Saturday, June 5.

It advised parents, guardians and secondary school administrators to utilise the extended registration window to get their best science students in Grade 11 or Senior Secondary 2 (SS2) for the competition to register on the InterswitchSPAK portal.

InterswitchSPAK is an annual pan-African competition aimed at re-igniting and incentivising the study of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects among secondary school students.

The coveted prize is N12.5 million worth of university scholarship for the top three winners. The first prize winner gets N7.5 million tertiary scholarship spread over five years, a laptop and monthly stipends. The second prize is N4 million spread over three years and a laptop and the third prize is N1 million for one year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the qualifying examination for this edition will be conducted online, there are options to pick from between Sunday, June 6 till Tuesday, June 8, 2021 any time between 8am to 6pm. Demo materials are also available on the examination portal link which will be shared with qualified candidates only.

Cherry Eromosele, Group chief marketing and communication officer, Interswitch, stated that the competition is returning after the one-year hiatus and it was only logical to extend the registration period to give another opportunity to students and schools who would love to participate in the competition however couldn’t meet up with the initial timeline. Despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic, she encouraged more girls to participate in this third edition of the on-going registration.