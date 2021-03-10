By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

Land owners in Dei-dei district of Abuja, under the auspices of Zaudan Pazeri Property Owners Association (ZPPOA), have appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Mallam Muhammad Bello, to intervene in the case over reacquired landed properties by FCT authority, which was legally allocated to them by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in 1989.

The chairman of the property owners association, Elder Friday Ugoala, who reiterated this on Tuesday, maintained that they paid all the required bills and receipts were issued to them over the properties and that they opened new files with the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), but their lands were re-acquired and re-allocated to private individuals.

Ugoala lamented that in the course of their struggles to recover their landed properties, some of their members have died out of psychological trauma, that their properties were not even reacquired for public use, but only to be taken and sold to individuals for private use.

“We plead to the Hon. Minister of the FCT to wade into our case as a listening father that he is, that we are not aware of revocation, we learnt the land have been given to private hands and we have the legal documents to back up our claims.

“We pray the Court to grant us our property back. We know there is housing deficit, we appeal to government to approve our plan so that we can develop our properties and occupy them and our Certificate of Occupancy, CofO should be approved,” he added.

Ugoala also appealed to his members to be patient and follow due process in championing their cause, as resulting to violence or taking laws into their hands will not solve the issue.

He said the case which was supposed to come up for hearing on March 2, 2021 has been adjourned to April 27, with the hope that the out of court settlement which was advised by the Judge would yield positive results.

“The Minister should please listen to us and come to our aid, as he is the father of Abuja. He should let us enjoy our entitlements by ensuring that this issue is settled amicably. We know that the Minister is a good man and if he was in charge then, he would not have allowed such a thing to befall us,” he said.