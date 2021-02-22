By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Groups on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to intervene on the feud between the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

According to the groups, the feud, which is happening at a point the party was doing membership registration and revalidation is inimical to the party’s fortunes and progress in the South East.

Okorocha was arrested by the government for allegedly breaking into a sealed property he owns.

Speaking in Abuja, the different groups called on the President and Caretaker Committee to weigh in and resolve the feud.

One of the speakers, Dr. Kingman Chikelu, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora, said they had submitted 16 complaints to embassies on the crisis in Imo State.

He gave the embassies and High Commission to include: UK, South Africa, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Congo and others.

According to him, the political feud in the Imo State is causing embarrassment to Nigeria and Nigerians in the International Community.

Representative of Arewa Youth Consultative Council, Toyib Ibrahim also in his speech said, “As a conscious and oriented youth organization, we condemn the arrest and maltreatment of the Former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo west Senatorial district, His Excellency, Senator Rochas Okorocha, for venturing into the Royal palm estate.

“lt is worrisome that the future of Nigeria is threatened in the hands of politicians, who are allowed to bend the law or use the agents of the law to intentionally attack Political opponents, simply because they have a hidden agenda that cannot be unveiled easily, but because they have the monopolies of control on the Security and Media apparatuses; they are always seen clamping on those that are not having such instrument of force and authority.

“We must publicly condemn the worrisome reports of how Men of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the state government House watched as thugs attacked his Excellency, prior to his arrest. This is an indication that the Imo State Government is having a hidden skeleton on this issue, which must be condemned with the most strictest sense. We cannot fold our arms and watch our Security operatives are being used to achieve political aims.

“One may wonder why as AREWA YOUTH organization we are condemning an act happening in the South, this is because one if our special focus is on fostering unity, sanity and strict obedience to the rule of Law, and as We’ve seeing that the current happening in Imo is a complete conspiracy to achieve a political end. His Excellency Distinguish Senator Rochas Okorocha deserve the backing and mass support of Patriotic Nigerians from all angles of Nigeria, for this violation of rights, personality and dignity as a serving Senator is an insult to the image of Nigeria.”

For the All Progressive Congress Students Wing, their President Comrade Tiefa Pete, who condemned the attack on Okorocha said,” We are here today to register our displeasure over the silence of the party structure and call on the Caretaker Chairman led by Governor Mai Mala Buni, to call Governor Hope Uzodinma to order as his actions will have serious negative effects on the Party, as the role of Sen. Rochas in the formation of the Party cannot be overlooked, as he successfully led the entire structure of APGA in the South East to merge with the APC, which gave the Party the strong presence enjoyed today in the South East.

“We are hereby informing the party that, we at the All Progressive Congress Students Wing and lovers of our dear Party, the APC will not fold our hands and watch a man that came along the line to come and destroy the party, with such embarrassment on a true party man, in person of Senator Rochas Okorocha and call for an immediate publicized apology to the person of Senator Rochas Okorocha. We want to also stress that such should never occur again as the security of every Nigerian is important to us at The New Nigeria Campaign Organisation and we cannot continue to watch an individual destroy our party and continue to toy with the lives of Nigerians in the name of politics and show of power.

No Nigerian is more Nigerian than a Nigeria and we can’t fold our hands to see it happen in other states of the federation.”

The groups carried such playcards with inscriptions as: We demand peace in Imo State, Gov Uzodinma shun politics of vendetta and uphold love; APC means peace, restore peace in Imo State; Leaders should be respected, Rochas is a leader; Leaders must build on legacies not destroy; Stop the us of thugs; and Rochas we believe on.