The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has denied allegation making the rounds that it diverted the emergency management agricultural intervention items meant for the 2020 flood affected farmers in Ebonyi State.

A report had called for the removal of the South East coordinator of NEMA, Major James Eze, on the allegation that he diverted relief materials mearnt for the flood victims in the Southeast.

But Eze in his reaction, decribed the allegation as unsubstantiated, saying he was only involved in the distribution of items mearnt for victims in Ebonyi State, noting that it was carried out in a transparent manner.

He said the write up was aimed at tarnishing his image and reputation

According to him, after the distribution of the items which included bags of rice, bags of maize, fertilizers, among others, all the stakeholders signed the certificate of performance because it was done in a transparent way.

He further explained that the items which were supplied by NEMA were jointly received by state authorities and the two NEMA officers who recorded all items supplied.

Eze noted that there was no complaint of diversion of items from any of the nine local government that they distributed items in Ebonyi State.

He further stated that the state authorities and other stakeholders signed a certificate of performance that was issued to NEMA staff.

“The allegation is an extreme peddling of falsehood. I never diverted any materials mearnt for farmers. In the Southeast. The state where I superintended gave my team accolades after the exercise.

“Consequently, the public is advised to disregard the unsubstantiated and michievous write up aimed to impugn the intergrity/character of NEMA and my good self,” he stated.