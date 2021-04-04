As water producers, what is the link between the World Water Day and your association?

March 22nd is World Water Day. As an association of water producers, we are involved. The theme for this year was “Valuing Water” and you know that, we are the only people that add value to water. We add value to make it drinkable. We make sure we take it to the doorsteps of the people. We bridge the gap and we are always there. We also used the occasion of the World Water Day to flag off our self- regulation campaign. The value of water cannot be quantified. Water is much more than its price. It has enormous and complex value to life, households, food, culture, health, education, economic boundaries and the integrity of our natural environment.

The human body is made up of 75% water hence our slogan: ‘ATWAP Life; Water is Life Indeed.’ This year’s theme: “Valuing Water” aptly captured the premium we place on our product which is water. Any society with adequate safe portable or wholesome water is a healthy society.

Government alone cannot adequately supply the required quantity of drinkable water needed for the Nigerian populace, and as producers of table water this is where we bridge the gap. I must confess that table water production has grown to become a big industry and ATWAP has for the past 22 years been in the forefront of ensuring that wholesome water is given to the populace through our standardised packaged water and most times delivered to their door step.

What efforts are you making to ensure that your water products reach every nooks and crannies of the country?

Already our products are available everywhere. There is no place you go in Nigeria and you don’t see sachet or bottled water. This means someone has taken them to that point. They are products that are not scarce anywhere. That is where we are playing a major role, ensuring that the people get quality water.

ADVERTISEMENT

What contributed to the increase of table water price in Nigeria?

The increase in the price of table water is caused by many factors. I can tell you that, if we sell at the right price, considering what it takes us to produce, 99 per cent of Nigerians wouldn’t be able to afford it. The same water that we are increasing the price is still N10. Table water is N70 but the materials we use cost about N480, 000 to produce a tonne before. As I am talking to you now, we buy it N1, 500,000. So, tell me why we cannot increase the price. And if you watch, for over 12 years, the price of water has remained stable. Every other thing has increased. We have been bridging the gap and making sure we produce. In fact, we have been subsidising the cost. If we sell it according to our producing costs, I don’t think anybody can afford water in this country. This is because it is a humanitarian product.

Does it mean you are not making profit?

We are not making profit at all, let alone much profit. Unfortunately, the business is additive. Once you are into it, it is difficult for you to leave it. We bring in money from other sources to be able to fund the water business. A lot of us in the business are pulling in money from other businesses to sustain it, aside from the quacks, of course, because they are not adding value. And that is why we are insisting that the regulatory agencies, such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) should carry ATWAP along, so as to help them rid the quacks in the society.

What is the scope of water producers nationwide?

ATWAP is an association that has national coverage. We are at the national level and geopolitical zones, we are in all the states and local government areas. We are even in units. There is no state in this country without ATWAP. There are no offices that I will tell you that they are not dealing with ATWAP in their various states. ATWAP has a structure. We are well structured at the federal, state and local government levels. We have the units and sub-units. ATWAP has been in existence for the past 22 years.

What would you like the federal government to do for your association?

What we are demanding is friendly regulatory framework to regulate the market and make it profitable for those in this business. We can’t do much because we are neither the government nor the regulator. NAFDAC is supervising but how many people are they supervising? The number of staff NAFDAC has is not up to 10 per cent of water producers in Nigeria. They are however, trying their best actually but the truth is what happens when they are not there? They are only there in the day or night. So, whatever they are doing without carrying us along is as good as doing nothing.

This is because, when they leave, the activities they are trying to control continue. If they put us as surveillance and as checks of those people, we will be able to keep them under check and whenever they have any issue with them, we ensure compliance.

Do you have mechanisms to check the frivolous activities of non members?

Of course, we do because we produce water 24 hours. We work 24 hours but the government agencies work 8 hours a day. ATWAP is the umbrella body of all table water producers in Nigeria duly recognised by NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies at all levels since its formation. I must confess that table water production has grown to become a very big industry. Regulation of water industry is a huge task, mainly due to the number of producers involved, nature of the business and other factors. ATWAP has however, decided to complement the effort of the regulatory agencies by flagging off self-regulation.