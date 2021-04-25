The increasing spate of insecurity in the country is now a serious challenge for businesses. What is its impact on insurance business?

As a critical player in the national economy, the onus is on the NCRIB to express grave discomfort about the increasing spate of insecurity in the country, in spite of government’s efforts to improve the national economy generally. There is hardly a day that passes by without reported cases of kidnapping, killing, terrorism and other criminal cases that is fast making our country dreadful to live in.

This has reached a preposterous dimension and is adversely affecting the pace of economic growth as genuine foreign investors are scared putting their monies into the economy.

Since there is a correlation between insurance and economic growth, it is most auspicious for the NCRIB to join other voices to call on government to put in more efforts to combat security challenges in the country.

How can government address this challenge?

I am using this medium to call on federal government to overhaul its security apparatus while at the same time enhancing collaboration with governments and institutions both within and outside the country to put an end to this menace. It is expedient to eulogise the federal government on its decision to change all the service chiefs, we enjoin the newly appointed service chiefs to brace up to the challenge and ensure the challenge of insecurity is tackled head-on. We also like to reiterate that the role of education and prompt information in tackling insecurity cannot be undermined.

At this juncture, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) should be rejigged and repositioned to conscientise Nigerians continually on the need for them to be their brothers’ keepers by breaking down belief systems, be they religious or cultural, militating against peaceful coexistence and sanctity of human lives.

Also, we implore government to join the league of developed countries of the world who have resorted to using Information Communications Technology (ICTs) to combat crime. It is not out of place for the federal, states and local governments to deploy the use of CCTV in all towns and cities in the country. This device would assist the law enforcement agencies to keep better tap on criminal activities throughout the country.

What is the idea behind the recent admission of new associates, fellows to your council?

Earlier, the governing board of our noble council met to ratify and approve the admission of new fellows to the prestigious society of fellows of the council.

Definitely, admission of new members into the society of fellows will further increase the number of members who had been admitted since the inception.

About 56 insurance brokers were inducted as new associates of the council

Aside from extending the dragnet to give further opportunities to resourceful professionals, the new admission would increase the prestige and reputation of NCRIB in the eyes of the public.

To this end, we implored the inductees to be aware that this opportunities given to them also confers on them certain duties and responsibilities as new members. They are to look for ways to complement the great efforts of the already existing members and carve a niche for themselves as suave practitioners. Their admission, instead of being seen as an end in itself, should rather be seen as the beginning of another chapter of knowledge acquisition and unselfish devotion to the profession of insurance broking.

It is no longer news that the contemporary trends of our practice today has necessitated the need for all insurance broking practitioners to be creative and ethical in order to meet the growing needs of the clients. We cannot continue to do the same thing over and over again, expecting different results!

On the part of the council and particularly this leadership, I assure them of all required support to excel. We, the registered brokers all have a duty to take the council to greater pedestal than we met it and I am sure they will not fail in this respect!