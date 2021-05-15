In this encounter with LEADERSHIP Weekend Style and Fashion’s, Favour Njoku, Make-up Artiste, Apeh Mary Omojo, speaks about her growing confidence, finding and maintaining her uniqueness in other to stand out.

What was it like during your early days as a make-up artiste?

At first I neither trusted nor had confidence in myself. There were so many thoughts going on in my head about the choice I wanted to make, like “will this work? Will it not work? Can I do this? My early days were full of fears; the fear of failure.

How did you start your make-up career?

It started with a three-week virtual program that i keyed into it and gave it my all. I made sure to reflect on the lessons at my free time. I remembered I purchased some of the make-up kits to put in practice all I have learnt. It was challenging I tell you.

How do you keep your competitive edge?

There is no competition really in this field, it’s all about clients trust. Gaining your client’s trust matters most. So, I innovate new styles on my own. I try to do things differently. That way my uniqueness is acknowledged by my client. You just have to step up your game everyday.

How has being a make-up artist impacted your life?

It has made me financially independent.

How has social media make-up trends helped your growth in the field?

I discover lots of new styles and make-up products via the social media everyday. I also learn different ideas from other make-up artists across the globe, which is quite exciting.

What are the current trending make-up styles?

In the field of make-up there are a lot of uncountable beauty trends, because we come across new beauty trends and lifestyles everyday. There is always something new to try.

How has covid-19 pandemic impacted your industy/field?

Not too much. I must say COVID-19 skyrocketed my business.

What is your advice to those who wish to pursue he make-up business?

Just as I always say, it’s not easy especially if you have no idea of what you are getting into. My advice is don’t give up. Be determined and you will attain greater heights. Also make sure to start from the very foundation of make-up artistry and practice continously. It will help you to do better in the field.

What makes your style unique?

It’s not a secret. My uniqueness springs from doing a lot of research and trying out new things. I combine my research and my ideas together and create a new look. And I ensure I purchase new and necessary make-up kits and products.

Where do you see your career in the near future?

I see myself making more profit and owning a converged make-up and photo studio.