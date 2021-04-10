Journey so far

I started “Maibyelizabethawodu” few months after I graduated from the university. I’ve always been a fashion enthusiast. Many would’ve thought that I would go into making dresses because I loved designing while I was growing up. I decided to major in the production of leather foot wears, belts and bags. Starting Mai wasn’t easy. I had to carry out a whole lot of feasibility studies for my brand and that aspect was tedious. Finding artisans that could interpret my designs is also a challenge. I’ve encountered lots of challenges that all small businesses here in Nigeria suffer from. The outcome of events are taking a positive turn. It has been really encouraging and the passion I’ve for it has been the fuel used to drive Mai through this whole journey.

Your brand

“Mai” is a fashion brand that deals with leather production of footwear, belts and bags. Our fabrics are locally sourced and crafted here in Nigeria. Mai is designed to accentuate the modern style of a Nigerian.

Local versus foreign leather products

I can proudly say locally made products are gradually catching up with the standard of foreign products. The major hindrance with locally made product is the high rise in demand for luxury brands by Nigerians. Locally made products have not been totally accepted by lots of people. Some feel these products are inferior to foreign products but I feel with a wider reach of audience which could be achieved through exhibitions to showcase products locally made in Nigeria, a whole lot of people would then be able to identify with these products. If more of our citizens who represent us internationally wear more of these items then the line between both products will become narrower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tell us about your other brand Woducraft

Woducraft is a brand. It is a Nigerian craft brand that wants to showcase the rich cultural heritage of her country and the continent at large with our hand-crafted wicker/rattan products that is friendly to our ecosystem. All items are hand crafted to provide paramount value and satisfactory pleasure with African aesthetics.

Why did you decide to major in rattan and wood only for interior?

I’m a lover of old vintage designs. I love the beautiful and natural feel these handcrafted items give. There is this peace that surrounds it. It is a work of art. We get to interpret and showcase wood and rattan art.

Reception

The turnout has been really encouraging. I’m loving every bit of it.

Most pressing challenges you have faced as a designer in Nigeria

Capital has been a major issue because every business needs adequate funds to grow. That is a major struggle for an awaiting youth corps member.

How has the rave of #MadeInNigeria goods globally affected your business?

It has affected my business positively. I get to carry out less persuasion because our locally made products are gaining global recognition too. You see a lot of people these days wearing items that were made in Nigeria globally and openly embracing them.

How has social media affected your marketing/design schemes pre/post COVID-19?

Since my businesses are online-based, social media plays a very active role in its growth. Through it we have been able to reach so many customers nationwide and internationally. The platform has been a great help to my brands.

What fashion is to you

Fashion is elegance to me, a style that expresses my individuality and personality in a pleasant and unique way.

Personal fashion signature

I went through a stage of wearing palazzo trousers. So many of it! I’m still searching for my current signature style piece.

Beauty secrets and routines

I don’t joke with is my skin moisturizers to keep my skin moisturized. I wear light makeups most of the time. Less make up is healthier.

Signature fragrance

Bvlgari splendida

Fashion items you will go back home for, if forgotten

My eyeglasses. I literally do everything with them.

Fashion must-haves

A matching fashion item; a bag and shoe of the same colour.

Future projects?

I plan on expanding my brands, opening retail outlets to enable walk-ins, be able to showcase my works on various fashion exhibitions and then I would love to collaborate with some of my mentors in both fashion and creative industries.

Advice

My advice for them is to be hardworking, determined and to persevere because there are lots of obstacles but how we manage them is what makes us stand twice as tall.