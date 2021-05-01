What do you understand by fashion and style?

Fashion and style are of utmost importance to me as a person. Fashion is a way of introducing yourself without having to say a word. My wardrobe reflects my personality and plays a significant role in transformation and development as human beings. Fashion and style, I would say, is ‘imagination, innovation, expression, and fantasy’. Not only is it relative to my professional career, but it’s something I find myself indulging in and becoming inspired by within all other aspects of my life.

What is the inspiration behind the breast bag?

The inspiration behind “The Breast Bag” design emanates from a feminist view: a revolution; the need to empower women to reclaim, celebrate and embrace their bodies, sexualities; to display the power of feminism; to create awareness about issues affecting women; to make feminism look fierce; to celebrate womanhood.

Many of the feminist issues include the breast ironing practice, women and breastfeeding, women sexuality and sexualization, women and body shaming. In addition to supporting those who choose plastic surgery to help a physical condition (such as reducing back pain with breast reduction), we also need to stop the accusations of vanity for those who simply want to improve something that makes them unhappy (for instance, improving breast shape and size with breast augmentation).

Women and reproductive rights

Sexual and reproductive rights mean you should be able to make your own decisions about your body and get accurate information about these issues, access sexual and reproductive health services including contraception, choose if, when and who to marry, decide if you want to have children and how many.

They also mean our lives should be free from all forms of sexual violence, including rape, female genital mutilation, forced pregnancy, forced abortion and forced sterilization.

Any narrative or positive feedback about the breast bag?

The breast handbag design has been received with mixed emotions, both negative and positive. Some see it as what it represents; a work of art, which is empowering for women, others see it as demeaning; different folks, different strokes. The design is not meant for everyone, only those who understand what it represents.

What have been your challenges so far?

I had problems with social media pulling down and restricting my posts and limiting my followers.

Any regrets?

I have no regrets. My life consists of loses and wins, fails and falls. If I had to do it, I’d do it again as it all has been a learning experience and knowledge for me.

How do you unwind?

Eat, relax, take a swim, listen to music.

What makes you happy and sweeps you off your feet?

Living my life on my terms and conditions.

What genre of music do you listen to and why?

Classical, jazz, blues and oldies. I find them soothing. Music speaks straight to the heart.

What is your advice to the Nigerian youth in general, especially at this trying period?

Life can be pretty hard and rough, but that is not an excuse to give up or settle for less or failure. You must fight for the life you want, but the question is, how bad do you really want it? What odds are you willing to go through to get the life you want? Make good decisions, your future self will thank you for.

How has social media impacted your business?

Social media has affected my business by giving me an opportunity to have faster, easier communication with my clients. Also, I have good network and partnership, which boost my organic visibility and helps me connect with my customers and have a feedback.

How profitable is being a designer?

Fashion and designing can be an exciting and rewarding career. Being a fashion designer is not easy, especially a successful one. It is a competitive world, nevertheless, with dedication and commitment, success will surely be on the cards.

Beauty secrets and routine?

I don’t use too many products; I moisturize both day and night and I sleep smarter.

Signature fragrance?

I like light perfumes, nothing too strong or choking.