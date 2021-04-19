HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE QUALITY OF GOVERNACE IN BAUCHI STATE SO FAR?

It may be unfair to describe the current administration in the state as a total failure against the backdrop of the few projects in the state. But by my general assessment, there is nothing to write home about in Bauchi State at the moment. The people of the state are not happy with the way things are. The people’s expectations are not being met. Virtually every sector of the state needs overhauling. There is loss of confidence between the government and the governed. I can say that the people are not impressed with how they are being governed as there is glaring poverty and lack of social services in the state. Given the resources Allah has blessed the state with, things are not supposed to be the way they are presently. But I think everything is as a result of the leadership vacuum the state faces at the moment.

WHAT WOULD YOU SUGGEST AS A WAY FORWARD?

The leadership vacuum that exists should be filled with tact and deep introspection. We should rally as stakeholders to chart a realisable roadmap and deliberately and tactically work it into fruition. We can learn from others who have gotten things right. We can begin by making sure that anyone that is going to assume office as governor of Bauchi State in 2023 has the capability to holistically turn the state around and address the deluge of problems it is currently facing. Remember I said there is a leadership vacuum. You know, leadership is key in driving society out of doldrums or obscurity.

WHY DO YOU THINK THE BAUCHI PEOPLE WOULD WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENT CHOICE IN 2023?

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not only my perception. It is the perception of majority people in the state. Majority of the people are calling on the immediate-past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, to join the gubernatorial race and salvage the state from further collapse because he has all it takes to provide good governance. Recall how he transformed the Nigerian Air Force. Nigerians and the rest of the world can attest to what he did. From the investigation I commissioned to be carried out over this matter, I discovered that Bauchi elders want him to come and lead the state. Traditional leaders, women, youths also want the same thing. Even the settlers are receptive of him. Thanks to him, Nigeria’s security has improved from how things were before he assumed office in 2015. Because of his capacity and hardwork, NAF is now a force to recon with globally. Professionalism is top-notch today in NAF because of his leadership. Bauchi State needs that kind of paradigm shift in governance. Abubakar is arguably one of the most intellectually gifted and mentally equipped leaders that Bauchi State has ever produced.

BUT DOES HE HAVE THE POLITICAL CLOUT AND EXPERIENCE TO CONTEST AGAINST AN INCUMBENT GOVERNOR?

The only wherewithal in politics now is the ballot box. Many people say he doesn’t have the money to contest but we will rally our friends and lovers of Bauchi State and we can jointly sponsor him in the interest of our state. There is nothing to worry about. After all, can you tell me any of those who governed Bauchi State from 1999 to date that had the wherewithal to stand the rigours in those times?