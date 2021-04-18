BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Cultural ambassador, Richard Iyasere is set to celebrate forty adventurous years of upholding the Edo cultural heritage.

Iyasere, who is a prominent Edo funk entertainer and cultural activist has contributed his part and followed the path of ambassador Osayomore Joseph, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Akaba Man, Fabomo and Chief Arala Osula.

Popularly known as “Daddy Rich” or African Diaspora Hero, an accolade he received from Billde Blasio in Bronx, years ago, will be honoured on Nov. 3, 2021, same day with the most popular Ekaba Festival of Urhonigbe. The Akwete dancestyle pioneer paved way in the Edo funk music genre and Edo people’s traditional music by popularising it with his dance choreography in Europe, America and other parts of west Africa.

Recall that Sir Victor Uwaifo created the Akwete music genre in the late 70’s without a dance style before a vibrant young dancer from Urhonigbe grammar school succeeded in inventing a cosmopolitan popular dance style, known as Akwete dance that remained unbeatable and memorable in the Edo people’s entertainment history.

Iyasere had worked with legendary Osayomore Joseph,Victor Uwaifo and Afro-beat acts such as Flavour, Oritse Femi with his choreography works.

“My Akwete dance style is an evergreen in the Edo people’s dance history and remain a platforn in fighting music royalties from Nigerian Copyright Commission, some of our Edo Funk music legends have started earning from my quest of music royalties from competent government bodies on Copyright laws” Richard Iyasere stated.

Richard’s cultural activism and quest for returning the Edo people’s stolen artefacts by the British missionaries and colonial masters during Benin Expedition of 1897 partially yielded positive responses from British dignities fueling the immediate returns of some of the artefacts to the Oba of Benin. He was recently honoured with“Edo Excellence award” for Edo Patriot of the year 2021”.