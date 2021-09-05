Every September 5 marks the International Day of Charity, a day to mobilise resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.

To celebrate this year’s International Day of Charity, Longrich International visited orphanages and Mother­less Babies Homes in and around the country, where they donated Longrich household products, food items, household appliances, cash gifts and other relief materials.

The visits, targeted at 50 orphanage homes across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, began in Lagos a week ago, and later in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja

The Longrich team was led by the Managing Director/CEO International, Mr Alex Jia, the Black 5 Star Director, Dr.Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa and other senior management members, who visited the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Destiny Children’s Orphanage in Kado, Abuja.

Jia commended the commitment of the agency to rid Nigeria of human trafficking and other crimes.

While the Black 5 Star Director, Ejimagwa, applauded the agency’s efforts of curbing the menace of human trafficking, particularly women in the country.

From NAPTIP, they proceeded to Destiny Children’s Orphanage Kado, also in Abuja, where they interfaced with the children and the matron giving them cash gifts, Longrich house­hold items, and words of en­couragement.

Speaking at the event, Jia described the gesture as part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities of giving back to society and a way of identifying with orphanages and the less privileged, he said “We at Longrich find it necessary to extends love to the orphanages and less privileged, this is not our first time but a regular projects. We will continue the good gesture to enable orphanage children have a good living and better future, Longrich provide solutions to entire world’s needs. Better lives, better future is what we are preaching”.

Also Ejimagwa said, “For us at Longrich, the most important reason for charity is basic human concern for others. When you give, both the giver and the receiver are changed completely in their mindset and in their hearts. I am not just talking about giving money away to a good cause, No, Philanthropy is much more than that. If you have a deep love for other people and for humanity, then you will be heavily involved in charity.”

Furthermore she said, “It does not matter if you do not have money or time. A simple “How are you doing?” can be a very powerful way of connecting with someone. That is what we try to do at Longrich; to connect with people on an emotional level through our products and to build a community of carers. As a network marketing company, Longrich is uniquely equipped to do just that.”

Longrich is passionate about everyone living a better and healthy life, to continue the International Day of Charity celebration, Longrich next port of call is Benin City and its environs in Edo State.