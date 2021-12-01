Kano Pillars started their campaign in the maiden International Disabled Day Para-soccer tournament which began on Monday in Abuja with victory, following a 3-0 thrashing of Ajanaku Foundation of Lagos in the opener game.

Ibrahim Kashim scored a hat-trick in the 35th, 65th and 67th minute of the match to give Pillars the deserved victory.

In the second match of the opening day, host FCT whitewash Kebbi 7-0 to signal their intention to win inaugural edition of the tournament organised by the Para-Soccer Federation of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Ismail Yahaya and Mohammed Abba scored a brace each while Mubarak Usman, Ibrahim Adamu and Mohammed Shuiabu,scored a goal to complete the rout of the miserable Team Kebbi.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the event, founder and president para-soccer federation, Misbahu Didi, said the essence of the competition is to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disability.

“The essence of the event is to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disability. Para soccer federation of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disability and some partners are organising this event, as you all know, the United Nations set aside every 3rd December as a Day for persons with disability in the world and we are celebrating our day.

“We have been in partner with Rotary Club for World Polio Day and you are all aware that NIgeria was declared Polio free by the WHO, that show that our advocacy over the years have been achieved and some reason they step down this year for world polio day, but at least we have achieved 80 percent of our advocacy,” Misbahu said.

Meanwhile, actions continued today with Katsina and Sokoto slugging it out in the first match before Ajanaku Foundation will tackle Zamafra in the second match, Kebbi will battle Nasarawa while FCT and Plateau will wrap up matchday2 schedules.

A total of 10 teams namely Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara, Zamfara, FCT and Ajanaku Foundation Lagos are taking part in the four day tournament which climax on Friday, December 3, 2021, the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.